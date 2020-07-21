Harley Quinn to Headline Spinoff of Batman: White Knight by Katana Collins

Harley Quinn to Headline Spinoff of Batman: White Knight by Katana Collins

The continuity of Sean Gordon Murphy’s Batman: White Knight is about to expand and switch the focus to Harley Quinn.

DC Comics announced the six-issue White Knight spinoff, Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn, is coming from Murphy and author Katana Collins, his wife.

The miniseries marks the debut of Collins at DC and the first time she will work on a DC Title with her husband, who co-plotted the story. “Working with Sean has allowed us to leverage our creative partnership’s best advantages,” she said.

Collins continued, “Living and working together lets us be constant sounding boards for each other and that back and forth feedback has been a huge help and inspiration in crafting my vision of Harley Quinn for this story.”

Taking place two years after Curse of the White Knight, Joker is dead and Harley is a single mother raising twins they had together.

Meanwhile, crime in Gotham is experiencing an uptick after being completely decimated by Azrael, so Ms. Quinn – “forced to dance with madness once again” – has to get back in the game to help the cops solve a series of murders.

“While developing Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, it became clear that there were rich backgrounds and stories to explore beyond the main series,” Murphy explained.

Art is by Matteo Scalera and Dave Stewart with covers by Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth and variants supplied by Scalera and Hollingsworth.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Katana, Matteo, and Matt Hollingsworth to enrich and expand this world in a way that’s just as rewarding for new readers as it is for loyal Batman: White Knight fans,” said Murphy.

Katana Collins is a novelist by trade and the writer of the books Callback, Soul Stripper, and Capturing You – a Top 100 Amazon bestseller.

She has also associate produced Nick News with Linda Ellerbee and won two Emmys for the episodes “Kids and Autism” and “The Untouchable Kids of India.”

Collins and Murphy are also teaming up for Chapter Six of the DC Digital First series Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red which will be on sale July 31st.

Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn will be in stores and on digital come October 20th. Geared toward readers aged 17 and up, it will bear the “Black Label” classification.

