New Anime Titles Including Mob Psycho 100 And Inuyasha Arriving On HBO Max In August

HBO Max and Crunchyroll announced a slew of new anime titles including Mob Psycho 100 and Inuyasha will be arriving on HBO Max in August.

HBO Max will soon be home to Aldnoah.Zero, Inuyasha, Mob Psycho, The Promised Neverland, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

Aldnoah.Zero

Humanity has clearly split into two and currently there is no way these groups will once again unite. Humanity celebrates this transient time of peace as they slowly dismiss from their minds the scars their ancestors bore in the past. No one realized that with one little push their world can fall to its destruction.

Inuyasha

Kagome Higurashi, an average ninth grader, gets pulled into an ancient well by a demon, bringing her 500 years in the past to a feudal era. There she meets Inuyasha, a half-demon who seeks the Shikon Jewel to make himself a full-fledged demon. With Inuyasha and new friends, Kagome’s search for the Jewel of Four Souls begins.

Mob Psycho

Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him!

The Promised Neverland

The one adored as the mother is not the real parent. The people living here together are not actual siblings. The Gracefield House is where orphaned children live. An irreplaceable home where 38 siblings and Mom live happy lives, even with no blood relations. However, their everyday life suddenly came to an abrupt end one day…

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny- This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls-

All of the anime will arrive on HBO Max on August 4, 2020.

