[email protected] is underway and the event just laid down the first official sneak peek of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It confirms a major detail suspected for some time: Superman’s black suit.

The 18-sec clip starts by riffing Jurassic Park. A resurrected Man of Steel flies in off-screen, but the faint echo of a sonic boom can be heard. It causes a ripple in Alfred’s glass of brandy or some spirit.

Related: Zack Snyder Reveals Where His Justice League Falls in Continuity and Talks Struggles of Finishing It

Superman then, dressed in the black, levitates to the ground in either the Batcave or a garage where Alfred is working on a car. Saying to him “You must be Alfred,” he reveals the two are meeting for the first time.

You can also briefly hear Zack Snyder’s voice at the end. Without further ado, watch it below.

OFFICIAL SNEAK-PEEK Zack Snyder’s Justice League Coming to HBOMax in 2021 pic.twitter.com/F2gUmeXVeX — cleopatra (@dragonnaydra) July 25, 2020



It cuts to black early so Alfred doesn’t get a word in but the clip seems to repudiate a popular rumor involving the scene at the time.

Related: Zack Snyder Reacts To “Evil Superman,” Discusses Man of Steel’s Resurrection in Justice League

That rumor, which seemingly began with Kevin Smith on his Fatman Beyond podcast detailed that Alfred was approached by the Green Lantern and said “Let’s hope you’re not too late.”

Smith backed himself up claiming he knew people on the set that told him green lights were doubling for an actor.

Conventional wisdom dictated Alfred was really talking to Superman when the tidbit appeared in the first trailer. The scene didn’t make it into the 2017 film but its presence in the Snyder Cut is all but vindicated.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops on HBO Max in 2021. Our next look at it – the third after the above and Wonder Woman scoping out a mural – was announced by Snyder during [email protected]’s Justice Con. A teaser is coming August 22nd to coincide with DC FanDome.

Related – Rumor: Zack Snyder To Do More DC Movies if His Justice League is Successful, What It May Mean for Batman

It may be the “small clip” Snyder mentioned in his recent interview with Grace Randolph. He discussed in that same interview his intentions for Superman’s grounded journey across his DC films and what he hopes to tap into when Superman rises from the grave.

“Now with the resurrection sort of theme, who is he now?” Snyder wondered. “When you touch the eternal, in the sense that coming back from the grave. How are we changed by that?”

Do you like the way the black suit looks? Tell us below.

(Visited 292 times, 292 visits today)