Zack Snyder Reveals Where His Justice League Falls in Continuity and Talks Struggles of Finishing It

Zack Snyder’s Justice League might not shake things up for DC movies as much as we thought. The director discussed where his film will stand in larger continuity.

He opened up to Grace Randolph in a recent interview that his notorious cut will take advantage of the Multiverse and be standalone, similar to Joker and The Batman.

Calling how “the DC cinematic universe” has grown like a tree “amazing,” Snyder revealed, “where [‘Justice League’] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path.”

“It’s kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity,” he said. “And I think that’s a good thing.”

Snyder added his “main focus” was wrapping up the story begun in Man of Steel. How Superman will be affected by returning from the dead should be explored too in a new way.

COVID-19 put a dent in a lot of plans throughout the world and Hollywood. Finishing the Snyder Cut wasn’t the smoothest ride, to begin with, but Zack has kept busy when at home.

Polishing up his Justice League – while also working on the Army of the Dead – presents challenges. Snyder, however, hasn’t sacrificed efficiency. “It’s challenging but I’ll be honest about our working situation in that it’s pretty efficient,” he explained.

He then elaborated that each level of his house deals with a different area of post-production.”I have editorial upstairs and then downstairs we have like a screening room so we can watch the dailies and watch the visual effects as they come in,” he said.

That same screening room was host to his Vero watch parties months ago, just as the pandemic and its concomitant shutdowns were getting started.

Snyder added his editing suite has software that mirrors so he can see what his editor is doing. “It’s really an amazing technological setup,” he maintained, though it presents some difficulty.

“The problem is you can’t leave it, right? It’s literally in the house,” he admitted, then emphasized his long hours. “It’s crack of drawn until the wee hours and we’re just [working on it]. Unless the kids come and drag me out we’re pretty much [in there].”

He also talked a bit about the cut’s runtime, confirming it will be longer, upwards of four hours, and broken down into chapters.

Snyder stated, “I have famously teased the runtime at… 214 minutes… Now in its current state, it’s going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans – they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that’s going to be really exciting for everyone.”

Our readers may recall Snyder using the temperature of a Thanksgiving turkey to tease the runtime of his cut in 2018. Additionally, note WarnerMedia ponied up a rumored $80 million – at least – to finish the movie. That amount is probably higher.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be here in 2021 on HBO Max. With a virtual San Diego Comic-Con upon us and DC FanDome in August, Snyder says he will unveil “a small clip.”

