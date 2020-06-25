Henry Cavill Hopes He Can Play “More of Superman” For Years and Reacts to the Snyder Cut

Henry Cavill opened up about how long he hopes to play Superman and was asked again about “the fabled” Snyder Cut of Justice League in a conversation with Capt. Picard himself, Patrick Stewart.

Stewart interviewed Cavill via video call for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue. The Picard star and veteran thespian asked him about playing Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, and Justice League.

Cavill said he wants to play Superman for years to come and emphasized how much he loves the character:

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

The actor didn’t specify when he’d play Superman again though there are those persistent rumors of multiple films, cameos in Shazam! and Black Adam sequels, and JJ Abrams directing MOS 2.

He added how Superman changed his life and career:

“My life has changed dramatically because of it. And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it’s been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career. I’m incredibly grateful for it, and it’s also taught me a lot about myself.”

Cavill elaborated that the part made him question if he was good enough to play it:

“He’s so good, he’s so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you’re playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, ‘Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?’ And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, ‘Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not.’ then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that’s all we can do in life.”

Suicide Squad director David Ayer shared a clip from the discussion and added his reaction. “Henry clearly understands Superman,” tweeted Ayer.

This 🙌🏻🔥🔥🔥Henry clearly understands Superman https://t.co/nYbGPIdRoH — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 24, 2020

Cavill played Superman in three films – four if you count the Snyder Cut, but that won’t be out until next year. Stewart asked him about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Cavill repeats what he said before, that he doesn’t know much:

“Oh the Snyder Cut, the famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut. I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that.”

Cavill added he is happy for Snyder:

“I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision. I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”

Elaborating at Stewart’s behest, Cavill continued on that “ordeal” point:

“With ‘Justice League’ when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well received. And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”

Zack’s version is expected to be finally released early in 2021.

