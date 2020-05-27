Zack Snyder Shows Off Darkseid in New Colored Image For The Upcoming HBO Max Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder Shows Off Darkseid in New Colored Image For The Upcoming HBO Max Snyder Cut

Justice League director Zack Snyder hot off announcing his Justice League Director’s Cut would be coming to HBO Max in 2021 just shared a new colored image of Darkseid from the film.

Snyder had previously revealed a number of images of a young Darkseid, going by the name of Uxas, when he was sharing images and story ideas for what his vision of Justice League was.

Back in June 2019, Snyder shared an image of Darkseid leading his troops in an invasion of Earth.

He would follow that up with a close up view of Uxas in July 2019.

More recently in January he shared a shot of Uxas “clearing the defenders of earth from the anti-life equation.”

And now he’s revealed a colored image of that first Darkseid image he released almost a year ago.

Snyder simply teased, “He’s coming…to HBOMAX”

If these shots look familiar it’s because they were featured in the theatrical cut of Justice League when Wonder Woman tells Batman the ancient history of Earth and how the Amazonians pushed back Steppenwolf’s forces.

However, instead of Darkseid, the theatrical cut replaced him with Steppenwolf. You can see Steppenwolf with the war machines of Apokolips behind him at around the 1 minute mark in the video below.

What do you make of this new colored look at Darkseid? Are you excited for the Snyder Cut?

