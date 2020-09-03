Yesterday morning, Disney announced the date for the much-anticipated 2nd season of The Mandalorian. Add to that, they put out a title image for the upcoming season. Streaming on October 30th on Disney Plus.



They even managed to pun in there the phrase “This is the day.” A play on one of the more popular phrases in the show, “This is the way.”

Related: Concept Art for Doug Liman’s Canceled Justice League Dark Film Surfaces

Comparing this with the title for season 1 of the series:

What is Star Wars Now?

One of the first lines that marks a notable difference between the two titles is the appearance of the Star Wars notation. The setting happens just 5 years after the fall of the Empire and the establishment of the New Republic.

There are characters, props, dialogue, and visual points that even intrigued fans of the franchise who have been soured at the treatment of the franchise by Disney.

So, we knew that this was a Star Wars property from the get-go. However, the notation in the title seems to indicate that they no longer want just a connection to the Star Wars franchise.

Related: John Boyega Blasts Disney After Minority Cast Was “Pushed to the Side” In Disney Star Wars Sequels!



No. The marketing team wants The Mandalorian to be Star Wars. At least for the foreseeable future.



And this because as much as there were announcements for future Star Wars properties, none are really in production. The Obi-Wan series had a completed script and was ready for production- until Kathleen Kennedy saw it and sent it back for revisions. Apparently to make “improvements” to it.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t helping. The same issues are happening with the Cassian Andor series.



There were announcements for a Leslye Headland female-centric Star Wars project, as well as a Taika Waititi Star Wars film. However, nothing more has been reported about those projects, as all productions have halted since the onset of the coronavirus. So, yes. For the time being, The Mandalorian is Star Wars. At least the only Star Wars we’re getting for quite a while.

Growing Up. Sort of.

Another marked difference between the season 1 title and the season 2 title is the obvious figures in the middle. The first season featured Din Djarin as a sole figure walking amidst a vast desert, in ragged armor and a cape fluttering in the wind.



The second season title features “the child” and Djarin, instead of looking at the camera, they look at each other. Indicating that there’s a connection between the two now that was built over the course of the first season.

And the Yoda-like creature that was one of the best-kept secrets coming out of this show. The puppet managed to garner myriads of online memes and was instantly popular with audiences.

Related: Daisy Ridley Reveals Work Offers Were Scarce After Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Concluded



One keen-eyed viewer noted that there was a difference in the height of the child’s character.

And aside from a few minor armor improvements for Djarin, there is little to be gathered about what we could expect for the second season.

A Trailer Coming Soon?

And this was noted by many seeing the title, that it said very little about what we would see for the second season of The Mandalorian. However, fans were curious about any footage that would show for the upcoming show.

Because seeing the second season announcement, there was some hoping that a trailer would come shortly after. Hopefully before October 30th.

Related: A New Rumor Claims To Reveal Plot Details For The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series As Well As Hayden Christensen’s Return To Star Wars

But what do you think of The Mandalorian’s second season coming in a couple of months? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 104 times, 104 visits today)