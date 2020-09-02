John Boyega Blasts Disney After Minority Cast Was “Pushed to the Side” In Disney Star Wars Sequels!

Star Wars and Attack the Block star John Boyega recently opened up on his disappoint and frustration with Disney. He pointed at their performative treatment of their minority cast members in their Star Wars sequel trilogy.

In a recent interview with GQ, his first since The Rise of Skywalker premiered in theaters, Boyega took issue with how Disney sought to “bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side.”

“It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” Boyega asserted.

Boyega then states that Disney “knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver, knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fu*k all.”

It appears that Boyega’s entire involvement with the Star Wars franchise left a sour taste in his mouth, as the actor refused to say that “it was a great experience”.

“So what do you want me to say?” asked Boyega, before explaining that “What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience.”

The actor also notes that Disney “gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley,” but also states that this is no secret, as “Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

Furthermore, Boyega spoke out against the fact that his role was constantly minimized by discussions of his race. Saying that he was “the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race”.

“It makes you angry with a process like that,” Boyega stated. “It makes you much more militant; it changes you. Because you realize, ‘I got given this opportunity but I’m in an industry that wasn’t even ready for me.’”

Boyega also discussed how “Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it].”

“Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper,’” explained Boyeoga. “Nobody else had that experience. But yet people are surprised that I’m this way. That’s my frustration.”

Boyega would also make a point to pushback directed towards The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams’ over the quality of the film, telling fans that ““Everybody needs to leave my boy alone. He wasn’t even supposed to come back and try to save your shit””

What do you make of Boyega’s comments? Do you think Disney mistreated their minority cast members? Let us know on social media or in the comments down below!

