Tokyo Game Show 2020 Announces Lineup Featuring Resident Evil Village and More!

Like many other events that have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Game Show is taking their 2020 event online.
The annual expo will take place on September 24th and showcase some of the most exciting new announcements from Japanese developers.
A few of the companies scheduled to present should excite players across the board.
One of the most highly anticipated reveals is that of Capcom’s Resident Evil Village, the next major entry in the company’s long-running zombie franchise, which will be showcased live at 6 AM PST on September 25th on Capcom USA’s Twitch channel.
Microsoft leading off the show is no surprise, as Xbox has always trailed Playstation in Japanese and the Xbox Series X will need to see a heavy PR blitz in order to compete in the region with the upcoming PlayStation 5.
The Square Enix showcase should be informative, as players will be interested in seeing news surrounding Marvel’s Avengers and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.
Though no mention of what may be presented by either company has been made, the appearance of Konami and Bandai-Namco should yield exciting results, as both usually present strong projects.
The entire schedule for TGS 2020 listed in Pacific Standard Time, is as follows:
September 24th
07:00 a.m. PT – Opening
08:00 a.m. PT – Microsoft Japan
09:00 a.m. PT – Square Enix
10:00 a.m. PT – Lightning Games
~
07:00 p.m. PT – Organizer’s Program
08:00 p.m. PT – Gamera Game
09:00 p.m. PT – Huawei Technologies Japan
10:00 p.m. PT – Renaissance high school group
11:00 p.m. PT – SoftBank
September 25th
00:00 a.m. PT – Lilith Games
01:00 a.m. PT – BenQ Japan, Sense of Wonder Night 2020
02:00 a.m. PT – DMM Games
03:00 a.m. PT – Keynote
04:00 a.m. PT – Sega/Atlus
05:00 a.m. PT – GungHo Online Entertainment
06:00 a.m. PT – Capcom
07:00 a.m. PT – Mouse Computer, Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1 – Opener
08:00 a.m. PT – Efun
09:00 a.m. PT – Fujitsu Connected Technologies
~
06:00 p.m. PT – Organizer’s Program
07:00 p.m. PT – D3 Publisher
08:00 p.m. PT – Happinet
09:00 p.m. PT – Japan Game Awards : 2020 Amateur Division
10:00 p.m. PT – Spike Chunsoft
10:00 p.m. PT – LEVEL-5
September 26th
01:00 a.m. PT – GREE
02:00 a.m. PT – Cygames, Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup TGS2020 Online
03:00 a.m. PT – Japan Game Awards : 2020 Day 1
04:00 a.m. PT – Konami
05:00 a.m. PT – Koei Tecmo Games, Magic: The Gathering Arena “The First Modern Trading Card Game with VTuber Nijisanji / Pro Gamers”
07:00 a.m. PT – I-O Data Device
08:00 a.m. PT – Tencent Games
~
06:00 p.m. PT – Organizer’s Program
07:00 p.m. PT – LINEKONG
08:00 p.m. PT – Japan Electronics College
09:00 p.m. PT – AQUA, Japan Game Awards : 2020 U18 Division
10:00 p.m. PT – AKRacing
11:00 p.m. PT – Koei Tecmo Games
September 27th
00:00 a.m. PT – Konami
01:00 a.m. PT – Bandai Namco Entertainment
03:00 a.m. PT- Japan Game Awards : 2020 Day 2, Red Bull Untapped Japan Qualifier by Magic: The Gathering Arena
04:00 a.m. PT – KLab Games
05:00 a.m. PT – miHoYo
06:00 a.m. PT – PUBG
08:00 a.m. PT – Ending
Are you looking forward to the news from TGS 2020 this year? Let us know on social media or in the comment section below!