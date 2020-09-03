Tokyo Game Show 2020 Announces Lineup Featuring Resident Evil Village and More!

Like many other events that have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Game Show is taking their 2020 event online.

The annual expo will take place on September 24th and showcase some of the most exciting new announcements from Japanese developers.

A few of the companies scheduled to present should excite players across the board.

One of the most highly anticipated reveals is that of Capcom’s Resident Evil Village, the next major entry in the company’s long-running zombie franchise, which will be showcased live at 6 AM PST on September 25th on Capcom USA’s Twitch channel.

Microsoft leading off the show is no surprise, as Xbox has always trailed Playstation in Japanese and the Xbox Series X will need to see a heavy PR blitz in order to compete in the region with the upcoming PlayStation 5.

The Square Enix showcase should be informative, as players will be interested in seeing news surrounding Marvel’s Avengers and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

Though no mention of what may be presented by either company has been made, the appearance of Konami and Bandai-Namco should yield exciting results, as both usually present strong projects.

The entire schedule for TGS 2020 listed in Pacific Standard Time, is as follows:

September 24th

07:00 a.m. PT – Opening

08:00 a.m. PT – Microsoft Japan

09:00 a.m. PT – Square Enix

10:00 a.m. PT – Lightning Games

~

07:00 p.m. PT – Organizer’s Program

08:00 p.m. PT – Gamera Game

09:00 p.m. PT – Huawei Technologies Japan

10:00 p.m. PT – Renaissance high school group

11:00 p.m. PT – SoftBank

September 25th

00:00 a.m. PT – Lilith Games

01:00 a.m. PT – BenQ Japan, Sense of Wonder Night 2020

02:00 a.m. PT – DMM Games

03:00 a.m. PT – Keynote

04:00 a.m. PT – Sega/Atlus

05:00 a.m. PT – GungHo Online Entertainment

06:00 a.m. PT – Capcom

07:00 a.m. PT – Mouse Computer, Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1 – Opener

08:00 a.m. PT – Efun

09:00 a.m. PT – Fujitsu Connected Technologies

~

06:00 p.m. PT – Organizer’s Program

07:00 p.m. PT – D3 Publisher

08:00 p.m. PT – Happinet

09:00 p.m. PT – Japan Game Awards : 2020 Amateur Division

10:00 p.m. PT – Spike Chunsoft

10:00 p.m. PT – LEVEL-5

September 26th

01:00 a.m. PT – GREE

02:00 a.m. PT – Cygames, Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup TGS2020 Online

03:00 a.m. PT – Japan Game Awards : 2020 Day 1

04:00 a.m. PT – Konami

05:00 a.m. PT – Koei Tecmo Games, Magic: The Gathering Arena “The First Modern Trading Card Game with VTuber Nijisanji / Pro Gamers”

07:00 a.m. PT – I-O Data Device

08:00 a.m. PT – Tencent Games

~

06:00 p.m. PT – Organizer’s Program

07:00 p.m. PT – LINEKONG

08:00 p.m. PT – Japan Electronics College

09:00 p.m. PT – AQUA, Japan Game Awards : 2020 U18 Division

10:00 p.m. PT – AKRacing

11:00 p.m. PT – Koei Tecmo Games

September 27th

00:00 a.m. PT – Konami

01:00 a.m. PT – Bandai Namco Entertainment

03:00 a.m. PT- Japan Game Awards : 2020 Day 2, Red Bull Untapped Japan Qualifier by Magic: The Gathering Arena

04:00 a.m. PT – KLab Games

05:00 a.m. PT – miHoYo

06:00 a.m. PT – PUBG

08:00 a.m. PT – Ending

Are you looking forward to the news from TGS 2020 this year? Let us know on social media or in the comment section below!

