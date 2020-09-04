Brie Larson Reveals A List of Failed Auditions and Her Initial Turn Down of Captain Marvel!

Brie Larson Reveals A List of Failed Auditions and Her Initial Turn Down of Captain Marvel!

While listing off various roles which she auditioned for but failed to land, actress Brie Larson revealed that she initially turned down Marvel’s offer to portray Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’

Larson discussed these events in a new video upload to her YouTube channel titled AUDITION STORYTIME! (pt. 2):

In the video, Larson revealed that she turned Marvel down because, as a self-confessed “introvert”, it was “too much” for her to handle:

“Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that,” Larson explained. “I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me. It was beyond my comprehension.”

Larson eventually agreed to meet with Marvel and was “very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about,” particularly because “it felt very progressive.”

The actress was “very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,” particularly after she learned that the production staff would be composed of a number of women creatives. “They were like all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.”

However, before landing her role as the Human/Kree hybrid, Larson was passed over for roles in numerous films.

She also opened up about how between 2008 and 2009 she auditioned, but was ultimately passed on, for roles in multiple films.

According to Larson, quoted in order from her video, these films included:

Sucker Punch

Gulliver’s Travels

Mars Needs Moms

Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief

Angels in Stardust

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

The Book of Eli

Untitled Nancy Meyers Project

Get Him to the Greek

Iron Man 2

The Descendants

Thor

Avatar

Jennifer’s Body

Legion

The House on the Left

Untitled Wayans Brothers Project

Drive Angry

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Larson then listed some potentially career-defining films she came close to landing roles in, but did not receive:

Juno

Thirteen

Brink

Smart House

Tomorrowland

Pitch Perfect

Into the Woods

Youth in Revolt

Peter Pan

Halt and Catch Fire

The Big Bang Theory

Despite these rejections leading to “a lot of heartbreak, folks,” Larson reassured her fans that, “Here I am, still standing.”

Would you liked to have seen Larson in any of these roles? Should Marvel have pursued Larson for Captain Marvel so vigorously? Let us know on social media or in the comments down below!

