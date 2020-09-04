Thanks to Mothra, One of Godzilla’s Strangest Allies Could Make An Appearance in the MonsterVerse

While Godzilla has had his fair share of allies over the years who seem too fantastical or absurd to adapt for Legendary’s MonsterVerse, it appears that a certain Guardian of Okinawa could be set to challenge expectations.

Screen Rant has proposed that cult favorite King Caesar could make an appearance in a future MonsterVerse film thanks to Mothra and the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Inspired by the Shisa statues of Okinawan folklore, King Casear is the ancient protector of the Japanese island who was is awakened through song by a priestess whenever trouble occurs.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Mothra functions on the same basic premise, though Mothra’s mediators are twin fairies rather than a priestess.

Though these spiritual elements didn’t fit with the scientifically grounded MonsterVerse originally set up by Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty paid homage to a lot of the mythology surrounding Mothra and even found a way to work in the fairy twins, in the form of Dr. Chen’s family and their multi-generational duty of watching over Mothra.

Alongside the depiction of a The Queen of Monsters residing in a temple surrounded by a growing cult centered around her, Dougherty’s efforts to introduce a more mystic side to the MonsterVerse further opens the franchise up to the realm of fantasy, much like how King Ghidorah’s origins opened the door to visitors from deep space.

King Caesar first appeared in Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla (1974) as an ally and equalizer against the mechanical monster, and given that Mechagodzilla is on the horizon once again, the possibility exists for King Caesar to return and give Godzilla a new ally.

Outside of comics and children’s programming in Japan, King Caesar’s only other appearance was in Godzilla: Final Wars (2004), where he was brainwashed by the Xiliens to fight side by side with Anguiras but ultimately suffered a humiliating defeat by the Kind of the Monsters

Bringing him into the MonsterVerse could be the perfect way to rectify King Caesar’s lack of appearances, as he’d have the opportunity to be taken seriously as a friend or an enemy.

Though nobody is discussing how King Caesar might make for an interesting foe after Godzilla vs. Kong, whatever happens, it’s safe to say that the believability of King Caesar’s existence in the MonsterVerse is an open-and-shut case.

What do you think? Should King Caesar enter the MonsterVerse? In what way? Or do you have better ideas? Let us know on social media or in the comments down below!

