The Suicide Squad Star Steve Agee To Join Peacemaker Series, But Not As King Shark

Steve Agee, who plays a big part in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as King Shark, is returning to the DC Extended Universe sooner than expected in the HBO Max Peacemaker spinoff.

But it’s as a different character according to an exclusive from Deadline. From what they hear, Agee – without the help of motion-capture – is playing a warden at the DC prison of Belle Reve, often referenced in DC TV programming.

The character is named John Economos who is not only a prison warden. He also serves as an aide to Amanda Waller, being played by Viola Davis again.

Like Jotunheim, Economos is another obscure deep cut from the original John Ostrander run on Suicide Squad that is the basis for Gunn’s script.

He doesn’t seem to have made very many appearances apart from the first issue, but a bit is known about his background, like the fact he is divorced.

Steve Agee’s career has focused on TV. He has credits including ABC’s The Conners, NBC’s Superstore, Fox’s New Girl, Netflix’s animated adventure comedy Twelve Forever, and a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 300 episodes.

Aside from his two roles in The Suicide Squad, his next movie is Violet, directed by Justine Bateman and co-starring Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux.

The film was supposed to premiere at SXSW in March but became one of the many releases shelved due to coronavirus.

A favorite of James Gunn, he’s acted in supporting roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Super, and Brightburn.

Gunn made the surprise announcement of a Peacemaker series starring John Cena a few short months ago. The show will explore the character’s origins and real-world issues.

He and DC film producer Peter Safran are executive producing alongside Cena who is a co-EP. Eight episodes written by Gunn were ordered and he will probably direct a portion of them.

The Suicide Squad still has its August 2021 release despite the pandemic. Don’t be surprised if more characters from the movie make it into the Peacemaker series.

