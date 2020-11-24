Daisy Ridley Defends Baby Yoda’s Egg Diet and Speculates on Rey’s Future Following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

Though her time as a Force sensitive Palpatine descendant has come to a close, Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley hasn’t fully detached herself from the Force, as the actress recently gave her thoughts on both Baby Yoda’s appetite for frog eggs and Rey’s future in a galaxy far, far, away.

Ridley’s Star Wars-related opinions were discussed on November 18th, when IGN staff writer Jim Vejvoda interviewed the actress in promotion of the trailer debut for her upcoming sci-fi thriller, Chaos Walking.

At one point during the interview, the discussion unsurprisingly turns towards the topic of Star Wars, as Vejvoda asks Ridley what she thought of the backlash and accusations of genocide faced by the Child, to which the actress replies that it was just another instance of “cancel culture.”

“Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda’s got to get strong. That’s just that,” she asserted. “”I think it’s funny, because in a way, The Mandalorian, I feel, is slightly closer to [her upcoming film] Chaos Walking, in a way, because of the western feel of it,” Ridley observed.

As such, Ridley found no issue with the episode-long gag, noting that she encouraged, “No, I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing,’” and reasoned that it was a non-issue because “the creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful.”

Unsurprisingly, given the ever-expansive and intra-media-crossover nature of Star Wars, Vejvoda then proceeded to ask Ridley if she had any interest in returning to the role of Rey in further media, such as a Disney Plus series, to which the actress replied that she believed her character’s story had come its rightful conclusion.

“I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential,” explained Ridley. I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX.”

She also shared her belief that Rey “is probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time,” a far cry from the setting of Tattooine, where audiences saw her take up the Skywalker name at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished,” added Ridley. “I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

Chaos Walking, starring Ridley alongside Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland and Death Stranding star Mads Mikkelsen, is set to release in 2021.

What do you make of Ridley’s takes? What do you think Rey is up to following the defeat of Palpatine? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

