Rumor: Alfred Molina To Reprise His Role As Spider-Man Villain Doctor Octopus

Rumor: Alfred Molina To Reprise His Role As Spider-Man Villain Doctor Octopus

A new rumor claims that Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus will return for Spider-Man 3 and that he will be portrayed by Alfred Molina.

Molina previously portrayed Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 opposite Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man.

This new rumor comes from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) and writers Aaron Couch and Borys Kit.

Related: Rumor: Marvel Studios Eyeing Joel Kinnaman Type For Third Spider-Man Film, Possible Villain Role Teased

They write, “Alfred Molina is putting back on the metal arms and will reprise his role as the villainous Doctor Octopus, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter was not the first to report on Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus.

Related: Spider-Man: Sony Representative Responds To Rumored Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Castings

The GWW reported back in November that “A source within Disney/Marvel has informed GWW that Alfred Molina will be returning to the Spider-Man franchise to reprise his role as the famed Doctor Octopus.”

While they noted that Molina would be playing Doctor Octopus they couldn’t confirm whether or not he would be playing the same version of the character he played in Spider-Man 2. The Hollywood Reporter did not have any information on that front either.

That version of the character would seemingly die when he flooded an artificial sun he had created.

His last words are, “I will not die a monster.” He, along with the sun are then drowned by the river.

Molina had previously expressed interest in returning to the role.

Back in 2014 he told Collider, “That was the most fun I think I’ve ever had on a movie of that kind, you know, those big, big sort of features where you spend like six months hanging off a wire, you know, and that stuff.”

He continued, “But it was the first movie of that kind that I’ve ever been involved in. I had a wonderful time. I loved it. I mean, I’d go back and do it again in a heartbeat.”

This rumor regarding Molina is the latest rumor that seems to reveal that Spider-Man 3 will fully embrace the idea of a multiverse.

Related: Rumor: Spider-Man Actors Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield To Be Officially Announced For MCU Later This Month

Previous rumors indicate there will be multiple Spider-Man characters appearing with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles.

In fact, just this month scooper Mikey Sutton detailed, “Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have both been signed for Spider-Man 3, according to sources.”

Related: New Spider-Man 3 Rumor Claims Emma Stone Will Play Spider-Gwen

He went on to explain that the film will also see these other two Spider-Men “assist in proving that Parker (Holland, that is) is actually not Spider-Man.”

Sutton also claimed that “Garfield and Maguire could appear again beyond this movie, expected to be the longest of the Spider-Man films.”

Sutton also discussed Doctor Strange’s role in the movie saying, “Doctor Strange’s presence is to inform Parker (Holland) about the multiverse and the chaos that is about to rain down.”

Strange’s presence in Spider-Man 3 is a rumor from The Hollywood Reporter back in October. They reported at the time, “Benedict Cumberbatch is putting on the cloak of levitation and will reprise Marvel supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest Spider-Man movie installment.”

THR claimed at the time that Strange would be “in the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and by Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latter reprising Nick Fury.”

Maybe the biggest piece of evidence that the show will have multiple Spider-Man characters and will involve the multiverse is Jamie Foxx’s announcement that he would be returning to the role of Electro that he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Related: Jamie Foxx Confirms Electro Rumors, Teases Spider-Verse And Multiple Spider-Men

Foxx confirmed a rumor from THR on his Instagram when he first posted a photo of actor Keith Jefferson congratulating him on the role for the film.

However, Foxx didn’t stop there. He fueled the rumors about a multiverse and multiple Spider-Man characters when he shared a now-deleted Instagram post.

The post showed Electro towering over three Spider-Man. Foxx accompanied the post writing, “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!…super excited to be part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment… can’t wait for ya’ll to check the new one.”

He added, “And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!!”

Related: Jamie Foxx Appears To Backtrack On Involvement In Spider-Man 3

Foxx would try and backtrack on his involvement with Spider-Man 3, but the cat appeared to already be out of the bag.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Are you interested in seeing Molina return to the role of Doctor Octopus?

(Visited 306 times, 67 visits today)