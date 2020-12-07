Rumor: Spider-Man Actors Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield To Be Officially Announced For MCU Later This Month

Rumor: Spider-Man Actors Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield To Be Officially Announced For MCU Later This Month

While it still remains unclear what plans, if any, Marvel has for a live-action Spider-Verse concept, a new rumor indicates that the studio will take a step further to a Spider-themed multiverse crossover.

The rumor claims they plan to do this by announcing the official addition of former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as their respective interpretations of Peter Parker, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this month.

The first new bit of kindling thrown on to the already-brightly burning fire surrounding the current buzz over the potential appearance of the two previous Spider-Men in the third installment of the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise, as well as the casting of Jamie Foxx as Electro for the same film, was added by Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, who, in a now-deleted tweet, asserted that “All Spider-man iterations are defacto MCU.”

However, Derrickson would clarify shortly after making this tweet that he was simply “joking in an exchange with [interviewer Duncan Jones] @ManMade Moon,” and asserted that “everyone needs to calm down,” specifically noting how several entertainment websites ran news stories discussing his tweet.

In response to a FandomWire article he wrote, “I meant Batman.”

While this may have been nothing more than an innocent, playful exchange, given Derrickson’s role as the former-director-turned-executive producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s hard to rule out the possibility that he may have accidentally let slip a huge reveal for Marvel’s upcoming Phase 4 of it’s cinematic universe.

Writing On The Wall

It’s especially hard to imagine Derrickson’s tweet was nothing more than banter as, following the storm of speculation sparked by Derrickson’s tweet, Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton has reported that “the live-action Spider-Verse is indeed proceeding forward with three Peter Parkers, including the latest, Tom Holland, joining forces in Marvel Studios’ third movie starring the web-slinger.

Sutton went on to state that “an official announcement [is expected to] be released from Disney and Sony soon, possibly as early as this month.”

The rumor mill has been particularly active in regards to the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, with whispers claiming that the film will serve as the entrance vehicle for a number of characters into the MCU, including the original white-skinned Nick Fury, a gender-swapped, Eva Green-portrayed Nightmare, and even Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

However, while little has been heard regarding most of these potential appearances, the scoop community appears to be in-the-know in regards to Sony’s camp, as Sutton’s confirmation of at least one Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, was echoed by YouTuber and Rooster Teeth content partner Grace Randolph.

After being accused by a critic of falsifying her claim that the web-slinging crossover would be revealed at Comic Con Experience Sao Paulo, Randolph explained that the event simply had “NO REVEALS” on the event’s final day, and reiterated that she was able to report “Tobey Maguire for #SpiderMan3.”

As noted by Randolph, she first “reported Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield for #SpiderMan3 on Sept 25th.”

Curious Sony Movements

Interestingly, a video upload by The Cosmic Wonder was removed by Sony Pictures Movies & Shows. As Warren notes that may have given audiences their first official confirmation that, yes, a three-way Spider-Man crossover is actually happening.

He writes, “Y’all just confirmed it’s real.”

Recently, the YouTube channel for Sony’s Latin American branch, Sony Latinoamerica, briefly hosted a short video asking viewers who their favorite live-action interpretation of Spider-Man was, before declaring that “You don’t have to choose! In the Marvel Multiverse, anything is possible!”

“And in Spider-Man 3,” the teaser continues, “it’s very possible that you will see everyone! Yes! The three Peter Parkers are saving the world together.”

Though the video was quickly scrubbed from the channel and the internet at large, the teaser was captured and uploaded by YouTube Channel Everything Always.

These new pieces of information raise a number of potential questions: Will Garfield and Maguire actually appear in the MCU? If so, will they be introduced in Spider-Man 3 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? If the teaser was for a project other than a live-action Spider-Verse, why was Sony so eager to erase all traces of it from the internet?

Fans will most likely have to wait to discover the true answers to these questions, but in the meantime, we want to know your thoughts on these news developments! Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Marvel multiverse on social media or in the comments down below!

