A brand new rumor claims the newly announced Ahsoka series for Disney Plus will erase Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Doomcock.

The Ahsoka show was announced during the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation with Kathleen Kennedy stating, “Today, I’m excited to share with you that Jon and Dave are concurrently developing two new spinoff series exclusively for Disney Plus.”

She continued, “One, The Rangers of the New Republic, and the other featuring fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano. Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian these interconnected shows along with future stories will excite new audiences, embrace our most passionate fans, and culminate in a climactic story event.”

The Lucasfilm president then added, “The next chapter will debut on Disney Plus, Christmas of 2021.”

Doomcock claims that the title card for Ahsoka, seen above, is the Veil of the Force or the World Between Worlds that was first introduced in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Rebels “Path of the Jedi.”

While the World Between Worlds was first introduced in “Path of the Jedi” it wasn’t truly fully explored until the “A World Between World” episode.

In that episode, Ezra enters the World Between Worlds and we get to see what it looks like, which you can see below.

The World Between Worlds would also show up in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker The Visual Dictionary.

In the book it reads, “Unattributed visualization of the Chain Worlds Theorem, also known as the World Between Worlds, or Vergence Scatter.”

Interestingly the Visual Dictionary also revealed something called the Netherworld of Unbeing that allows “transit to any point across the cosmos.”

It also described “the Force as a twisted ribbon lining the perimeter of all reality.”

After asserting that the title card depicts the World Between Worlds, Doomcock would refer back to a previous rumor he reported on stating, “My agents were reporting that Ahsoka and the Veil of the Force would be instrumental in erasing the damage that Kennedy wrought. And now it appears that rumor was well founded.”

He would go on to point out that none of the newly announced Star Wars shows have anything to do with Disney’s sequel trilogy.

Doomcock states, “Look at the evidence. Not one of these announced Star Wars projects moving forward has anything whatsoever to do with the sequel trilogy. And that is because they are preparing to discard it.”

He adds, “Disney is out of the sequel trilogy business. That the sequels were a failure is beyond dispute now since they are no using the Disney sequel trilogy characters moving forward.”

He then again claims that the title card for Ahsoka is the Veil of the Force, “And now here comes Ahsoka a new series where the Veil of the Force is so prominent it is featured on her title cards.”

Doomcock’s pet Harvey Cthulu then describes the Veil of The Force, “For those of you who don’t know the Veil of the Force is a mystical dimension of the Force connecting time, space, and alternate realities. A kind of quantum realm of the Force.”

Doomcock then quotes Kennedy’s announcement and specifically points to the “climactic story event” that The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic will culminate in.

He then speculates “that this climactic story event will be the erasure and decanonization of the Disney sequel trilogy.”

Later he adds, “Yes, it appears that the pieces are being put in place to erase the Disney sequel trilogy and restore order to Lucas’ galaxy.”

What Doomcock leaves out of his video and that might add further evidence to the validity of this rumor is that Ahsoka is one of the only people in the galaxy who knows about the existence of the World Between Worlds.

During the “A World Between Worlds” episode, she is saved from death at the hands of Darth Vader on Malachor by Ezra Bridger and brought into the World Between Worlds.

There she combats the Emperor with Bridger who is attempting to gain entrance to the World Between Worlds.

As they flee the Emperor’s attack, the two separate and Ezra tells Ahsoka to come to find her.

Then in the final episode of Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka arrives on Lothal after the events of the Battle of Endor to recruit Sabine Wren to go on a journey to find Bridger, who was last seen in the company of Grand Admiral Thrawn during the Liberation of Lothal.

Bridger took control of Thrawn’s Chimaera Star Destroyer as well as much of the Imperial fleet using a number of Purrgil. He then proceeded to use the Purrgil to jump to hyperspace to an unknown location.

We would next see Ahsoka in live-action in The Mandalorian confronting Morgan Elsbeth and demanding to know the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn implying she’s seeking out Ezra Bridger, who we know has the ability to access the World Between Worlds.

So it’s quite possible the Ahsoka series would see Ahsoka Tano continue her search for Ezra Bridger and eventually lead them to the World Between Worlds where they could erase the sequel trilogy or at least turn into an Elseworlds style alternate universe.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think the title card for Ahsoka is showing the Veil of the Force or the World Between Worlds?

