New Rumor Reveals How Marvel Studios Will Kill Off Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther

A new rumor claims to reveal how Marvel Studios will kill off Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther in the upcoming Black Panther 2 film.

This new rumor comes after Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the character would not be recast.

Feige stated, “I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family. Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual, who affected all of our lives professionally and personally.”

He then added, “His portrayal of T’Challa, the Black Panther, is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason we will not recast the character.”

“However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we wanted to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film,” Feige continued.

He concluded, “Writer/director Ryan Coogler is hard at work on the sequel now and will bring the film to you in theaters on July 8th 2022.”

The rumor comes from scooper Mikey Sutton at Geekosity Mag and he refutes previous rumors regarding how Marvel would replace Boseman’s T’Challa from fellow scooper Grace Randolph.

Randolph previously claimed that Marvel Studios was creating a digital double for Chadwick Boseman.

She wrote on Twitter, “I hear that they are making a Chadwick Boseman digital double that’s looking very life like…”

She then detailed that the “current plan is that T’Challa will die in battle at the beginning of the film & Shuri becomes the new Black Panther.”

Scooper Daniel Richtman had also previously claimed that Marvel was pondering use a CGI double for Boseman.

As reported by Inside The Magic, Richtman claimed, “I hear that Marvel might go the Carrie Fisher route by having a CGI double cameo to give Chadwick’s character closure.”

However, Sutton claims this will not be the case. He wrote, “Bogus rumors of Marvel Studios using CGI to show his final moments of life in an epic battle were immediately debunked by the company.”

Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso did in fact put those rumors to bed in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarin and reported by Deadline.

Alonso stated, “No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest.”

“Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history,” Alonso continued.

She would add, “I know that sometimes in productions, 2 or 3 months goes by and we say that too much time has passed. But it’s not too much time. We have to really think about what we’re going to do next and how. And decide how we’re going to honor the franchise.”

Sutton would then also claim that other rumors involving Namor and Dr. Doom killing off T’Challa are not true.

He wrote, “Nevertheless, seeking answers, and I asked several insiders about them and, sure enough, they squashed them

Finally, he revealed just how Marvel plans to deal with Boseman’s death.

Sutton explains, “From what I’ve been old, T’Challa’s passing will reflect the sad reality of how Boseman died, from a disease.”

“Whether this is cancer or not, I am not currently aware but that seems to be the likely scenario, a way of honoring the actor, and acknowledging that everyone, even superheroes, can succumb to a real-life illness,” he elaborated.

Boseman died at the age of 43 in August from colon cancer.

What do you make of this scoop on how Marvel will deal with Boseman’s death?

