A Brand New Star Wars Rumor Claims To Reveal Plot Details And More For The Upcoming Ahsoka Series

A brand new Star Wars rumor claims to reveal plot details and more for the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+.

For those, who haven’t been paying attention to Star Wars news, at the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced two new spinoff series from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic.

She stated, “Today, I am excited to share with you that Jon and Dave are concurrently developing two new spinoff series exclusively for Disney+. One, The Rangers of the New Republic, and the other featuring fan favorite Ahsoka Tano.”

She added, “Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, these interconnected shows along with future stories will excite new audiences, embrace our most passionate fans, and will culminate in a climactic story event.”

Now, a new rumor claims to reveal details about the Ahsoka series. The rumor comes from YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions and hosts Corey, Noah Outlaw, and Clare.

For those unfamiliar with Kessel Run Transmissions, they previously scooped that a sequel animated series to Star Wars Rebels was in the works and would feature Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren searching for Ezra Miller after he disappeared into hyperspace with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

They also previously scooped the Bad Batch spinoff, which was confirmed by Lucasfilm at the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation.

Clare states, “What we have gathered, basically what’s going down is that there has been a conversation between Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as to whether this Rebels sequel is going to be live-action or animation.

“The way the conversation has gone is swaying towards that Rebels sequel being in live-action and that specifically being the Ahsoka series,” she continues.

She then adds, “That being said this is not the end for Ahsoka in animation. From what we have heard, as far as that conversation has gone is that Jon has successfully convinced Filoni to tell the next chapter of Ahsoka’s journey specifically with a tie-in with Rebels in live-action. The next part of the journey is going to be told that way.”

Noah then chimes in stating, “We are hearing that Sabine will be a recurring character. Basically the Rebels sequel was in production. They got about halfway through production and then Jon convinced Dave to do Ahsoka in live-action.”

He adds, “Jon convinced Dave to do the Rebels sequel that they had going in live-action. But the Ahsoka in animation is not gone forever it sounds like.”

Later in the video, Corey would state, “From what we’ve heard, Dave wants to finish [Ahsoka’s] story in animation.”

Corey would then return to discuss the show claiming Sabine will play a significant role in the Ahsoka series. He says, “We are going to see Sabine in live-action. She is going to be co-starring alongside Ahsoka in this series.”

He explains, “The Ahsoka series is literally taking the scripts from the Rebels sequel into her series…And originally the Rebels sequel was going to be starring Ahsoka and Sabine and so it makes sense that the Ahsoka series would do the same thing.”

Corey then reveals the plot for the series, “The plot of Ahsoka is the search for Ezra Bridger. So it’s going to be the search for Ezra and Thrawn.”

It was made crystal clear in The Mandalorian Chapter 13: The Jedi that Ahsoka Tano was searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

After defeating Morgan Elsbeth in combat, Ahsoka asks her, “Where is Grand Admiral Thrawn?

As I mentioned earlier, Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn disappear during the Liberation of Lothal.

Thrawn, hoping to defeat the Rebel cell based on Lothal lead by Hera Syndulla, led a significant force of Star Destroyers to wipe them out. However, he would be thwarted in his efforts when the Rebel cell were able to activate a shield generator preventing the bombardment of Lothal City.

To make things worse for Thrawn, Ezra Bridger is able to use the Force to take control of a herd of Purrgil that were led to the system by Mart Mattin, Wolffe and Cikatro Vizago.

First, the Purrgil easily wipe out a blockade of Star Destroyers. Then after coming into contact with the rest of Thrawn’s Seventh Fleet, Bridger uses the Purrgil to jump to hyperspace taking the Imperial fleet with him. Where they jump to is unknown.

The finale of Star Wars Rebels would end with Ahsoka returning to Lothal to recruit Sabine to join her on a search for Ezra.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Are you interested in seeing Ahsoka continue her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger?

