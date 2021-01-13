A new rumor surrounding a planned Luke Skywalker series for Disney+ claims Lucasfilm will radically alter the struggle between the Light Side vs the Dark Side.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Doomcock as part of a video, where he claims that Lucasfilm is planning to erase the Disney sequel trilogy.

Doomcock states, “I am also informed that there will be a show centered around Luke Skywalker himself.”

He then goes on to detail what the series will be about, “In this series, Luke will be starting a new Jedi Order assisted by Anakin Skywalker, who will demonstrate a new approach to the force.”

Doomcock reveals what this new approach will be, “A way to balance the Light Side and the Dark Side. In this way, understanding that the Force is not good or evil innately, Anakin fulfills the prophecy of being the one to bring balance to the Force and working with his son Luke, they bring about a new era for the Jedi.”

He goes on to detail that this show will also work to erase the Disney sequel trilogy. He explains, “And this show will also contribute to erasing the sequel trilogy. For in this series, Ben Solo will not fall to the Dark Side of the Force. And Kylo Ren will thereby be erased from the Star Wars Universe.”

“And presumably this also gets rid of the idiotic death of Han Solo from canon,” he adds.

Doomcock concludes, “Reportedly this series will last more than one season though I have no information if Luke will still be a deep fake or if they will recast the role of Luke.”

If this rumor is to be believed, it would fundamentally alter what George Lucas envisioned for the Force, and actually continue the tradition of the sequel trilogy of fundamentally destroying Star Wars.

At The Clone Wars writers’ meeting, Lucas spoke of the Force and how it can be in balance.

He explains, “The core of the Force. I mean you got the Dark Side and the Light Side. One is selfless. One is selfish. And you want to keep them in balance.”

“What happens when you go to the Dark Side is it goes out of balance, and you get really selfish, and you forget about everybody. Ultimately, you lead yourself because when you get selfish, you get stuff, or you want stuff. And when you want stuff and you get stuff then you are afraid somebody is going to take it away from you whether it’s a person or a thing or a particular pleasure, an experience,” he continued.

Lucas then added, “Once you become afraid that somebody is going to take it away from you, or you are going to lose it then you start to become angry. Especially if you are losing it. And that anger leads to hate. And hate leads to suffering. Mostly on the part of the person who is selfish because you’ve spent all your time being afraid of losing everything you’ve got instead of actually living.”

He then contrasts that with the Light Side, “Where joy by giving to other people, you can’t think about yourself and therefore there is no pain.”

Lucas then returns back to the Dark Side, “But the pleasure factor of greed and of selfishness is a short-lived experience. Therefore you are constantly trying to replenish it, but of course the more you replenish it the harder it is, so you have to keep upping the ante. You are actually afraid of the pain of not having the joy. So that is ultimately the core of the whole Dark Side, Light Side of the Force. And everything from flows from that.”

The creator of Star Wars then went on to discuss the Sith, “Obviously, the Sith are always unhappy because they never get enough of anything they want. Mostly their selfishness centers around power and control. And the struggle is to always let go of all of that stuff.”

He continued, “And of course that’s the problem with Anakin ultimately. Is that you are allowed to love people, but you are not allowed to possess them. And what he did was that he fell in love, and married her, and then became jealous, and then he saw in his visions that she was going to die, and he couldn’t stand losing her.”

Lucas then added, “So in order to not lose her, he made a pact with the devil to be able to become all powerful. But of course when he did that she didn’t want to have anything to do with him anymore so he lost her. Once you are powerful, being able to bring her back from the dead, ‘Well if I can do that then I can become Emperor of the universe, I can get rid of the Emperor, I can do everything, I can make everything the way I want it.”

“And once you do that, you’ll never be satiated. You’re always going to be consumed by this driving desire to have more stuff. And be afraid that others are going to take it away from you. Because every time you get two Sith together, you have the Master, you have the apprentice, and the apprentice is always trying to recruit another apprentice to join with him, to kill the Master. And the Master knows that everybody below him wants his job,” he stated.

He then reveals how to overcome the Dark Side, “The only way to overcome the Dark Side is through discipline.”

Lucas then compares and contrasts the two sides of the Force, “The Dark Side is pleasure, biological, and temporary, and easy to achieve. The Light Side is joy, everlasting, and difficult to achieve. A great challenge. Must overcome laziness, give up quick pleasures, and overcome fear which leads to hate.”

This coincides with what Lucas told the Los Angeles Times back in 2002. He stated, “I wanted to have this mythological footing because I was basing the films on the idea that the Force has two sides, the good side, the evil side, and they both need to be there.

He added, “Most religions are built on that, whether it’s called yin and yang, God and the devil–everything is built on the push-pull tension created by two sides of the equation. Right from the very beginning, that was the key issue in ‘Star Wars.’”

So there are definite good and evil sides of the Force. There is a Dark Side and a Light Side. And in order to bring balance to the Force, you must conquer the Dark Side through discipline. You must say no to selfishness and greed and the quick pleasures of life, and instead master yourself so you can obtain everlasting joy.

If this rumor from Doomcock is indeed true, Lucasfilm plans to completely destroy this fundamental aspect of Star Wars. A crime worse than what they did to Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi and Han Solo in The Force Awakens. Destroying the Force, destroys Star Wars.

