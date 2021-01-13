Official Synopsis For Amazon’s Upcoming Lord Of The Rings Revealed

Official Synopsis For Amazon’s Upcoming Lord Of The Rings Revealed

The first synopsis for Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings show has been revealed.

Lord of the Rings website, The One Ring, reports they have the official synopsis for the showing being helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Related: The Lord Of The Rings Showrunners Describe Franchise As “Epic, Diverse and Filled With Heart”

The synopsis, which is quite lengthy, begins, “Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.”

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness,” it continues.

It then reads, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

As the synopsis ends it reveals a number of locations where the show will take place, “From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Related: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Rumored To Feature Nude Scenes

Along with this synopsis, The One Ring reports that Lord of the Rings is “planned as a minimum 5-season series, with 8 to 10 episodes per season.”

They note that the show will begin filming Season 1 and 2 back-to-back in New Zealand beginning this month.

The fact that the show will take place during the Second of Age of Middle-earth is not new.

When Amazon introduced their fellowship back in July 2019, they revealed that’s when the show would take place.

Related: Galadriel Actress Morfydd Clark Provides Update On Amazon’s Lord of The Rings Production

A screenshot from the video specifically reads shows “The Second Age.”

As for the locations, at least one of them was also hinted at in the trailer as well.

Númenor can be seen below.

Related: Report: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Show Will Feature Galadriel, Elrond, and Sauron

The official Lord of the Rings Twitter account had also previously revealed map locations back in 2019.

They first wrote, “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky.”

Next, they wrote, “Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone.”

“Nine for the Mortal Men doomed to die.” they added.

Next was, “One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne. In the land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

Finally, they concluded, “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

Related: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Writer Gennifer Hutchison Criticizes Disney Star Wars’ Treatment Of John Boyega’s Finn

Lord of the Rings fans will remember that these tweets make up the epigraph of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books.

It reads in full, “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. One Ring to rule them all. One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

As for who the greatest villain is that the synopsis references, this is most likely Sauron, who created the One Ring and attempted to conquer Arda with the creation of the Rings of Power. However, he would be defeated in the War of the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

Isildur would cut the One Ring from Sauron’s finger destroying the Dark Lord’s corporeal form. He would not be completely defeated in this battle, but would rebuild his strength before attempting to reconquer the world during the War of the Ring in the Third Age.

He would be defeated when Frodo Baggins destroyed the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom.

(Visited 566 times, 187 visits today)