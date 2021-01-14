A brand new scoop reveals plot details for Marvel Studios’ upcoming She-Hulk live-action series on Disney+.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently provided an update on She-Hulk at the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation.

He stated, “Debuting for the first time in the MCU, She-Hulk is coming to Disney+.”

“It’s a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken seriously as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6’7 and green,” he continued.

Feige added, “It’s a very funny serious directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Vali.”

He then confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will play She-Hulk, “And I can officially confirm that She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters will be played by the talented and Emmy Award-winning Tatiana Maslany.”

“I’m also pleased to reveal that the brilliant Tim Roth is returning as the Abomination, a character we first introduced to the MCU in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. And if that’s not enough. I can confirm the Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will be appearing in the series as well,” he added.

Feige then teased that any number of Marvel characters could appear on the show, “And since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer, who specializes specifically in superhero oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode.”

Now a new scoop comes from Mikey Sutton at Geekosity Mag claims to reveal just who some of those other characters might be that could show up.

In a bit of a twist, Sutton explains that She-Hulk won’t just be representing heroes, but will also be taking cases of a number of Marvel villains as well, and one of those villains will be X-Men foe, Cain Marko aka the Juggernaut.

Sutton explains, “She-Hulk won’t be just representing superheroes on her upcoming Disney+ TV series but mutants as well.”

“Since not all mutants are on the heroic side, the villainous ones will be seeking assistance from the emerald-skinned attorney. According to insiders, the Juggernaut will be among them,” he adds.

While Cain Marko is an X-Men villain, he’s not actually a mutant, at least not in the comics. However, Sutton details that he will indeed be shown as a mutant much like he was in the panned X-Men: The Last Stand film.

Sutton reveals, “In the comics, the Juggernaut is not a mutant; however, he became one in Fox’s X-Men: The Last Stand movie, and Marvel Studios has reportedly decided to keep that specific tweak of the character.”

As for what role Juggernaut might play in the series, Sutton described one scenario that was being discussed, “It was revealed to me that a discussed scenario is She-Hulk, in her real identity of attorney Jennifer Walters, defending the Juggernaut in a case against Bruce Banner, the Hulk.”

While not part of his scoop, Sutton also points out that She-Hulk director Kat Coiro also recently posted a photo of herself wearing a Kitty Pryde shirt to her Instagram page.

Coiro wrote, “Reporting for duty.”

It’s possible this could be a hint that Kitty Pryde might be showing up in the She-Hulk series as well.

Feige has played coy on when mutants and the X-Men will show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just this month, speaking with Collider he was asked about when the X-Men might arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He stated, “To varying degrees of specificity, it’s always about 5 to 6 years out versus what we’ve announced. So whatever that takes us to.”

And then when he was asked how they would introduce mutants and the X-Men he replied, “It has been heavily discussed, as you might imagine. And we have a good feeling of where it’s going and when it’s going, but that all remains to be seen.”

However, rumors such as this one have been spreading that mutants will be showing up throughout Marvel’s Phase 4 projects including films such as Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

A more recent rumor even claimed that Marvel executives are working on a live-action X-Men series that has a similar vibe to the old 90’s X-Men animated series.

That scoop came from WDW Pro at Pirates and Princesses who claimed, “The rumor is that Disney execs were caught off guard with the Disney+ viewership for the old 90’s X-Men animated series, and they are considering / developing a live action series with a huge budget that aims for a similar vibe.”

What do you make of the Juggernaut showing up in the She-Hulk series? Does that get you interested in the show? Would you want to see the Hulk throw down with Juggernaut?

