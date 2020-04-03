Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk Writer Dana Schwartz Compares Men to Oscar The Grouch As She Continues Her Man-Hating Twitter Tirades!

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk writer continues to flood Twitter with her idiotic ideas and opinions that involve hating men.

Her latest tweet depicts men in straight relationships as Oscar the Grouch living in his iconic trashcan.

Schwartz simply wrote, “Every straight relationship.” She then retweeted a photo shared by Entertainment Weekly writer Marc Snetiker of Oscar the Grouch and Nicole Kidman.

Every straight relationship https://t.co/gw321a1GJ9 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 3, 2020

As of writing, the tweet has been retweeted over 18,000 times and has been liked by over 164,000 people.

Now, some people may think this is a joke, but Schwartz’s past tweets regarding her hatred of men provide context that it’s more than likely not a joke, and she truly thinks men are like Oscar the Grouch with the comparison being they are garbage.

Dana Schwartz’s History Of Hating Men

Just recently she attempted to blame men for questioning her credentials that landed her a role as a She-Hulk writer. She claimed it was sexist to even question her about those credentials, while also claiming her employers also have the right to question her.

She has specifically taken issue with white men claiming they were gatekeepers of literature and “important books.” She’s even called for banning of books written by white men.

OBVIOUSLY we shouldn’t ban all the books by white dudes. I think it just shows how people are SO furiously and desperately attached to the canon that they respond to a slightly hyperbolic point made in half-jest with SUCH vitriol. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 2, 2019

Come on. No. High schoolers do not NEED to read Ernest Hemingway. The sun will not fall from the sky if another generation of students don’t fake their way through The Sun Also Rises. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 2, 2019

Our ideas of what the “important books” are wasn’t built in a vacuum. They were created back in a time when books by women and people of color were inherently thought of as lesser. The gatekeepers were white men who were biased in favor of their own perspective. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 2, 2019

Schwartz has also claimed that “we need to kill the Western Canon” and claims that it is “racist and patriarchal.”

We need to kill the Western Canon. https://t.co/aLTTvpkNI7 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 1, 2019

The literary canon as it exists is racist and patriarchal. And it keeps reinforcing itself. https://t.co/aLTTvp3cjx pic.twitter.com/oNgmhxSlH9 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 1, 2019

She would also double down and claim that all books written by white men should be banned for 15 years.

You know what, screw it: no novels by white men in high schools for the next 20 years. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 1, 2019

Talking about the upcoming Top Gun sequel, she whined about how unfair society is in regards to men and women.

Okay. Okay. Deep breaths. Let’s go through this slowly. Because this film is, I guess as you say, exclusively for men (sure), men need to be protected from the horror of a woman who is 60 years old. So where does that leave us? https://t.co/lyTzrI8GeP — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 18, 2019

Do you see how objectifying that is? Men can get fat and bald and age, but since women are not people, merely objects to bolster a male-aimed “fantasy,” if they’re not desirable, they are literally worthless. Or WORSE than worthless! Because they RUIN the fantasy! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 18, 2019

Most men aren’t aware of the energy, time, and money that women are forced to spend, ESPECIALLY as they age, in order to be palatable to a society built around male expectations. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 18, 2019

She’s also called for white men to banned from teaching literature until 15 women have won the Nobel Prize.

“Also white men should be banned from teaching literature until 15 women win the Nobel Prize for literature in a row.” — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 17, 2019

Schwartz has attempted to deflect her hatred of men by calling her takes “jokes.”

Honestly, so much of twitter is men commenting on my jokes with less funny versions of the same joke — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 11, 2019

Again, she’s called for all me to be banned from writing.

look, am I saying we should ban all men from writing? wait yeah I am saying that actually https://t.co/57b5ugwSeL — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 3, 2018

She also claims that “insecure, needy men who think women belong to them” are the “real villain of the internet.”

My favorite thing about Ralph Breaks the Internet is that it figured out who the real villain of the internet is: insecure, needy men who think women belong to them https://t.co/r3TBzDvKzl — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 22, 2018

She’s also expressed the idea that “women have to flay themselves open and bare all of their trauma and vulnerability in public just so we can beg men to care the slightest bit.”

Women have to flay themselves open and bare all of their trauma and vulnerability in public just so we can beg men to care the slightest bit — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 2, 2018

As for who she thinks are the worst type of men, she explains, “Some of the worst men I’ve encountered are nerds who didn’t get girls when they were younger, then became successful and now see them as commodities they’re entitled to.”

Some of the worst men I’ve ever encountered are nerds who didn’t get girls when they were younger, then became successful and now see them as commodities they’re entitled to — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 15, 2018

Maybe her most interesting tweet is her personal confession that she has “low self-esteem and bad taste in men.”

I believe I learn something from every relationship I’m in, usually that I have low self-esteem and bad taste in men — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 25, 2018

Anyways I think you get the gist of Schwartz’s outright hatred of men, despite her claiming it’s all a joke. It’s quite clear, a lot of her statements are not jokes despite what she claims. And even if you do believe her that it’s all just jokes, there appears to be an underlying truth to the jokes as she repeatedly uses the same “material” over and over and over and over again.

It tells you something about the people and the company who hired Schwartz to write for She-Hulk, doesn’t it?

