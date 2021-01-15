Artist Mnstdraw recently imagined Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson as Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Master Avar Kriss.

Avar Kriss first showed up in Star Wars canon during Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 comic book.

In that issue, Kylo Ren recounts his early days training at the Jedi Temple under Luke Skywalker. While discussing his fellow Jedi Padawan Hennix, he recalls that Hennix had obtained a holocron containing a message of Avar Kriss

Kriss tells Hennix, “Hello, searcher. I will guide you on your way.”

Kriss would go on to make appearances in a number of The High Republic publications when the publishing initiative launched on January 5th. She would appear in Charles Soule’s The High Republic: Light of the Jedi novel, Cavan Scott’s The High Republic: The Great Jedi Rescue, and Marvel Comics’ The High Republic #1.

During the Light of the Jedi novel, Kriss would receive a tour of the newly constructed Starlight Beacon space station as part of a conclave between the Jedi and Republic.

After the tour, Kriss would depart aboard the Third Horizon, an Emissary-class cruiser commanded by Admiral Kronara. While en route back to Coruscant, the ship would be diverted to the Hetzal system where they would take part in a rescue mission following the destruction of the Legacy Run freighter while in hyperspace.

As part of the rescue operation, Kriss would coordinate with the other Jedi as well as the Republic forces taking part in the rescue effort. She used the Force to communicate with her fellow Jedi and with the help of Jedi Knight Te’Ami she was able to locate multiple living beings in the debris from the Legacy Run’s destruction.

She then aided in the Republic’s rescue of these living beings as well as protecting those within the Hetzalian system from the Legacy Run’s destruction. Her efforts would earn her the title of Hero of Hetzal.

In The High Republic #1, Kriss is appointed the marshal of Starlight Beacon.

Not only would Kriss become Marshall of Starlight Beacon, she would also knight the Jedi Padawan Keeve Trennis.

As the newly appointed Marshall of Starlight Beacon, she would also give a speech dedicating the Beacon.

She stated, “My friends, this Beacon is a symbol of hope…not just for pioneers on the frontier…or for those who join the Republic day by day. Starlight is a symbol of hope for the entire galaxy. A symbol of trust. Of unity.”

Kriss concluded, “Whenever you feel feel alone…whether darkness closes in…hear our signal and know that the Force is with you. Know that we are with you. This is our promise. This is our covenant. For light and life…”

Following the launch of The High Republic, artist Mnstdraw would share a mock up of Brie Larson as Avar Kriss to their Instagram account.

Mnstdraw stated, “Brie Larson as Avar Kriss from Star Wars High Republic.”

Mnstdraw isn’t the first person to depict Larson as a Jedi.

Related: DC Comics Artist Joe Quinones Imagines Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson as a Jedi Knight!

Back in July 2019, DC Comics artist Joe Quinones imagined Larson as a Jedi Knight.

Quinones shared his mock up to Twitter writing, “Brie Larson: Jedi Knight edition.”

Brie Larson: Jedi Knight edition pic.twitter.com/f43GvRMnQy — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) July 9, 2019

Here’s a better look.

Related: Captain Marvel Actress Brie Larson Dresses As Jedi and Teases Star Wars Role

Larson has actually cosplayed as a Jedi before as well.

The actress shared a photo to Twitter back in September 2019 of her in Jedi robes, holding a lightsaber and leaning on the shoulder of C-3PO.

She wrote, “Did someone say Star Wars?!”

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

Here’s a better look at the cosplay.

Related: Captain Marvel Actor Brie Larson Claims She Auditioned For Star Wars

Larson has also claimed she auditioned for a Star Wars role in the past as well.

Back in July 20she told YouTuber Swooaka Adande Thorne, “I auditioned for Star Wars too.”

Related: Captain Marvel Actress Brie Larson: “I Wanna be a Jedi”

Not only has she claimed she auditioned for Star Wars, but she’s made it clear she wants to play a Jedi.

In February 2019 in a conversation with Samuel L. Jackson, she told EW, “It’s so cool. I wish I was a Jedi.”

She went on to reveal that Samuel L. Jackson brought his lightsaber to the set of Captain Marvel. Larson described the experience, “I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

What do you make of Mnstdraw’s mock up of Brie Larson as Avar Kriss? Do you think Lucasfilm might cast Larson in the role of Avar Kriss if they do live-action adaptations of The High Republic?

(Visited 687 times, 687 visits today)