The CW Passes On ‘Latinx’ Wonder Girl Series

The CW has announced that they will not move forward with the out-of-the-blue and unorthodox Wonder Girl pilot we reported on just a short time ago.

The news came from Queen of the South show runner Dailyn Rodriguez, who had been tapped to write and run the now-dead Wonder Girl series. “So some sad news. For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I was very proud of the script I wrote,” she continued. “Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me.”

That the network passed on Wonder Girl is a bit of a surprise, given how they’ve renewed Batwoman for a third season despite staggering ratings. However, The CW has also nixed the ideas of Green and the Canaries and the second season of Swamp Thing, a pair of cancellations that gives the impression that the network’s decisions are a tad capricious.



Meanwhile, The CW will be moving forward with a Powerpuff Girls reboot from Diablo Cody and Greg Berlanti and Naomi, a DC based project based on the Brian Michael Bendis created character and produced by Ava DuVernay.

Wonder Girl was not going to be about Teen Titans

Despite the name, Wonder Girl would not have featured either Donna Troy or Cassie Sandsmark, instead centering on the newly introduced Future State Wonder Woman, Yara Flor (who, at the time of the series’ announcement, had not even made her debut in the comics).

Flor, the daughter of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, has since made her first appearance as part of the Future State crossover event currently shaking up DC continuity.

Though she currently serves as Wonder Woman, she is expected to pick up the slack as DC Comics’ official Wonder Girl after Future State wraps up.

The now-abandoned pilot would have been DC TV’s first with a Latin American female in the lead. Though Deadline promoted Flor as ‘latinx’ in their original announcement of the Wonder Girl series, the terms use was an editorial decision by the media news site, as neither The CW nor DC comics have ever described her as anything other than latina.

Are you sad to hear about Wonder Girl’s failure to launch? Yes or no, tell us your reaction on social media or in the comments below!



