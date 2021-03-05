Cowboy Bebop Leaked Set Photo Gives First Glimpse At Netflix Live-Action Adaptation

A leaked photo taken on the set of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has given fans their first look at the live-action adaptation of the anime classic.

Shared on Twitter by user @HackedVlaphor, though since deleted, the leaked photo shows the main cast walking down a city street bathed in purple light.

The set photo can be viewed in full here.

On the left is Jet (Mustafa Shakir), his left arm clad in a black sleeve either hiding his robotic arm or serving as a marker for the CGI team to add it in post. While he looks relatively accurate to his original counterpart, it does appear as if Jet has packed on more than a few pounds since his anime debut.

There’s little to say about the appearance of Spike (John Cho), as the iconic bounty hunter’s look has been recreated almost 1:1, admittedly an easy feat given his simple blue-suit-yellow-shirt outfit.

However, the most drastic change made in the transition from animation to live-action can be seen in the appearance of Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda).

Changed by the production team in order to have “a real human being wearing that,” Faye’s costume now includes what appear to be either leather leggings or pants, alongside a quarter-sleeve tattoo on her right shoulder.

Additionally, Faye’s purple hair, whether Pineda’s real hair or a wig, makes her look more like Scott Pilgrim’s Ramona Flowers than the Bebop’s resident femme fatale.

Notably, in an interview with IGN given in early 2020, Cho revealed that the production team “did not communicate” with original series director Shinichirō Watanabe.

Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series, adapted by writer and executive producer Chris Yost, will have a 10 episode first season.

