Justice League Director Zack Snyder Not Ruling Out Return to Warner Bros. And DCEU Despite Studio Claims

In light of the last three years the director spent working to complete and release his cut of the troubled Justice League film, Zack Snyder is no longer outright dismissing the notion that he could one day return to the DCEU.

“I always go, what is more likely?” he pondered during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, “That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it?”

“I think that the sequel would have been a more likely scenario than what’s just happened,” he added. “So, I guess in the face of that I say, ‘Who knows what the future holds?'”

For Snyder, however, the immediate future holds zombies. His upcoming zombie-heist project for Netflix, Army of the Dead, is set to release on May 21st, 2021. Turning to the subject of Army of the Dead while speaking with EW, Snyder explained what made filming the project so “joyful” and “amazing”.

“I’m super proud and happy. I think it came out amazing,” he said. “I can’t wait for fans to get a chance to see it.” He added we can expect a trailer soon, “I think in the middle of April.”

A teaser for the film dropped late in February.

“I’ve had a great experience with Netflix and the cast and crew,” he continued. “Shooting of the film was probably my most joyful cinematic experience as far as production goes.”

Greenlit as soon as Snyder pitched it to the streaming giant, Army of the Dead is a heist thriller/zombie outbreak flick starring Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and set in Las Vegas. A spinoff animated series, subtitled Lost Vegas, is also in the works, featuring the voices of Justice League actors Joe Manganiello and Harry Lennix.

Snyder’s Cut of Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max and has many hoping that it may lead to the restoration of Snyder’s vision for the DCEU, especially in light of how IMDb still has a listing for Justice League Part Two with Manganiello attached. However, nothing has been confirmed, and it’s possible that this listing may come to naught.

WB CEO Ann Sarnoff recently implied she sees the Snyder Cut as a “completion of a trilogy” and nothing further will develop from the Snyderverse, despite fans campaign calling on the studio to restore it.

That’s not to say the Snyderverse is done for exactly, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a surprise two years in the making, but rather that as of writing, Snyder has not been confirmed for any further DCEU plans.

