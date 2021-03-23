Zack Snyder Reveals Justice League 3 Would Have Introduced More New Gods

We have some idea from storyboards what Justice League 3, or 2A as it was dubbed, might have looked like. And now, Zack Snyder is sharing further details of how its final act would play out.

“All of the New Gods would be rolling in at some point,” he said on YouTuber Wonder Meg’s Wonder Friends podcast.

The plan was, he added, for them to come out of the woodwork during Darkseid’s invasion of Earth. “In the full invasion of Earth…I think you’d really have to go full pedal to the metal with the New Gods at that point,” Snyder continued.

He further explained the movie would’ve belonged to the beings of the Fourth World when they came for conquest. “The third movie is a New Gods invasion movie really, in a lot of ways,” said Snyder.

“Let me just say this: in this movie you see DeSaad, you see Darkseid, you see one other in the throne room of Apokolips,” he added of his Justice League Cut. “I think the implication is that the rest of them are there, for sure.”

The other in the throne room on Apokolips is Granny Goodness, one of his top generals and a trainer of his warriors. Granny coached, if you will, molded, and directs the Female Furies led originally by Big Barda.

Steppenwolf is the only other New God seen in Justice League and, as the main antagonist, is also the most prominent. He dies in The Snyder Cut but may return in Ava Duvernay’s New Gods along with Granny Goodness, Darkseid, and the Furies flanking them.

Will we see them again in a Justice League 2 or 3? That, although increasingly unlikely, remains to be seen. Fans are hoping for it and The Snyder Cut seems to be generating enough buzz.

The numerous scoops and listings that indicate a second Justice League is in development, or at least on the table, can’t be ignored.

Mikey Sutton, however, who’s been a champion of sequel possibilities set in Snyder continuity based on word from his sources, is less sure than he was a few weeks ago.

He writes in his latest Geekosity piece on the matter DC Films president Walter Hamada and Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich, “privately weren’t impressed with The Snyder Cut.”

Sutton adds, “If Warner Bros. executives were blown away by The Snyder Cut, they would’ve announced Justice League 2 or Man of Steel 2 by now… Or at least hinted at it.”

In his assessment, Emmerich and Snyder are silent because of the focus on rebooting Superman under JJ Abrams and will remain so until the cash from Zack Snyder’s Justice League starts rolling in.

Sutton maintains there is a chance for sequels to Snyder’s Cut but they will probably land on HBO Max.

However, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff recently implied the SnyderVerse ended with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She stated, ““I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the “Justice League” to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy.”

She added, “We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.”

