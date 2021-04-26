Disney Reverses Course, Will Air Gina Carano Episode Of Running Wild With Bear Grylls On National Geographic

After previously moving to silently remove an upcoming episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls featuring Gina Carano following her unceremonious firing from The Mandalorian, Disney has surprisingly reversed course and chosen, as originally planned, to air the episode of the popular National Geographic series featuring the actress.

The episode’s removal was first discovered by YouTuber Drunk 3PO, who found that despite initially being promoted as one of several special guest stars for Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ sixth season, mention of Carano was suspiciously absent from a number of episode guides uploaded to various websites a little over two weeks ahead of the series’ March 29th season premiere.

Carano’s firing occurred roughly a month and a half before the episode’s removal was discovered, the result of her sharing of an Instagram post by @warriorpriestgympodcast to her account which warned that “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” the post continued. “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

However, on April 25th, Carano revealed that Disney had reversed course, and as such, fans would “be able to see my @beargrylls episode on @natgeo after all!”

“I’m so glad you’re going to get to see it. My heart is so full,” added Carano, who further confirmed that the episode would air on National Geographic on May 10th at 9 PM (though no time zone was specified).

Carano’s tweet was subsequently retweeted by Grylls himself, who exclaimed, “Your Running Wild journey was an incredible one too!! It would have been so sad not to get to hear your powerful story of many struggles & many triumphs…”

As of writing, it is unknown what factors led to Disney changing their minds, as well as whether or not Grylls himself played a role in returning Carano’s episode to the show’s broadcast schedule.

