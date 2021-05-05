Rumor: WarnerMedia And DC Want Black Director And Black Actor For Superman Movie

A brand new rumor claims that WarnerMedia and DC want a black director and a black actor for their upcoming Superman film that is being written by reparations activist Ta-Nehisi Coates.

This new rumor comes from The Hollywood Reporter’s Tatiana Siegel and Borys Kit.

The two claim, “Insiders say Warners and DC are committed to hiring a Black director to tackle what will be the first cinematic incarnation of Superman featuring a Black actor.”

As for who the actor and director could be, Siegel and Kit only speculate and offer no hard information. As for the director, they throw around names like Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., and Regina King.

For the actor, they don’t even offer up any names. Although they do claim that the actor “could be a relative unknown.”

But again, it looks like speculation as they don’t even offer up an anonymous source to corroborate it.

They also speculate that this new Superman film will kill off Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse, which media outlets previously described as the DCEU. It’s interesting they are now calling it the Snyderverse.

Siegel and Kit write, “But establishing a new tone with the launch of the next Superman franchise is key to Warner Bros.’ DC film future. As such, little will remain of the so-called Snyderverse vision, which enjoyed its last hurrah with Snyder’s four-hour Justice League bowing on HBO Max in March.”

But while they write that, they also note that DC is still keeping Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Momoa as Aquaman, and Miller as The Flash. So, it’s a little contradictory to say the least.

In fact, they go on to claim that The Flash movie will setup DC with a multiverse “that allows for many of these incarnations and story universes to co-exist and have superheores intact.”

They even add, “every movie and TV show, with the exception of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and set for release in March, HBO Max’s spinoff Gotham PD, and Joker and its planned sequel, will take place in the same universe.”

So it’s really odd to claim Justice League was the last hurrah for the Snyderverse while also claiming the stories will remain intact, leaving open the possibility for more, and that all these other films take place within the same universe.

So was the Snyder Cut the last hurrah or not? Or do Siegel and Kit even know what they are talking about? They definitely know how to contradict themselves that’s for sure.

As for the Superman film, they claim, “Coates is crafting a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth.” They also note that the movie could be a period piece that takes place in the 20th century.

They didn’t provide any details on what decade. One assumes it will not take place during World War I as the first Wonder Woman film took place then.

What do you make of this rumor from The Hollywood Reporter?