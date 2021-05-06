Woke Celebrity Alyssa Milano Gets Called Out, Accused Of “Making Things Worse For Black Americans”

Left-wing activist Alyssa Milano is making headlines again, after the woke Hollywood celebrity uploaded a video to her TikTok account, and got called out by a black woman — who accuses the actor of “causing more division” and “making things worse for black Americans.”

“For those of us who are not black men, imagine watching the news and seeing how people who look like you are portrayed,” expressed Milano in her TikTok video.

Milano’s video continues, “Imagine seeing men who look like you executed by police. Arrested in impossibly high numbers, and seeing the entire political system of our nation fighting to keep it that way.”

“Think about, really, what effect that would have on you,” the former actor continues, condescendingly asking “about how you felt about this country and your participation in its institutions.”

“It’s a centuries-old problem, but we can’t be centuries-old in the solution,” Milano continues, adding that, “we need to fix it now.”

Milano’s tone throughout the entire 45-second video is quite condescending, but it is probably the last part of it that is the most offensive, as she also suggests that people of colour’s votes will help change the country — assuming that all people of colour belong to the same demographic in terms of political views.

“We need to stop the efforts to make it harder for people of colour to vote. We need to fix what is broke in America,” the actor finally concluded.

Enter Savannah Edwards, the black woman who didn’t stand for Milano’s insufferable woke video and decided to fire back at the left-wing activist — providing some very valid points that effortlessly bring down the racist narrative Milano is trying to push.

“Imagine being a black man and being told by some lady with a microphone that you and the criminal on TV are one and the same because you look alike,” is how Edwards eloquently exposes the hypocrisy in Alyssa Milano’s video.

Edwards continues, “Imagine being told by society that white people can be all that they can be — but you as a black man, the content of your character is completely irrelevant. You are the colour of your skin and that is all you will ever be.”

It gets even better, since Savannah Edwards did not pull any punches in her video response, and the actor’s poorly thought-out take on people of colour’s right to vote didn’t sit well with her.

“Imagine being told you can’t figure out how to vote because of the colour of your skin,” Edwards continues, while also adding, “Socio-economics affects everyone, but apparently you’re not as smart as the poorest white person.”

Edwards mentions that she doesn’t really hold anything against the actor — praising Milano’s talent as an actor, but calling her out for using her influence to send the wrong message; a message that is actually doing more harm than good.

“Lady, I don’t want to hate you,” Edwards said. “I’m a ’90s kid. I grew up with you, so I know you’re very talented. I understand your heart is in the right place, but you are everything you preach against,” she continued.

She then goes on to criticise Milano, letting the actor know that “You’re not helping. You’re making things worse. You’re causing more division. You’re causing more fear.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Edwards then decides to hit Milano with some facts about the “police brutality” narrative the actor has been frequently promoting on all of her social media platforms.

“Statistically speaking, I am more likely to be shot and killed by my black elderly neighbour across the street than the cop who patrols my neighbourhood,” Edwards stated.

She continues, “Statistically speaking, homicide by cop is very rare but people like you find power in fear, so you keep it front-page news. You don’t have to be a white supremacist. You can be better.”

Watch the full video here:

It is also worth mentioning that Milano’s TikTok video currently has over 8.4k likes and a bit over 400 shares.

Unfortunately, TikTok users cannot make any comments on Milano’s video, since the actor unsurprisingly disabled the comment section.

As of this writing, Savannah Edwards’ response to Alyssa Milano’s TikTok video has been reproduced 932.9k times, has over 200k likes and has been shared more than 13k times — not to mention over 14.6k TikTok users have commented on it.

Despite being quite active on TikTok since Savannah Edwards posted her reply, Milano has yet to address the situation.

