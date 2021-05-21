Left-Wing Comedian Chris Rock Is The Latest Celebrity To Slam Cancel Culture, Stating That America Is Turning Into A Place In Which People Are Afraid To Talk

Chris Rock has become the latest Hollywood celebrity to condemn the infamous scourge known as ‘cancel culture’,with the left-wing actor and comedian recently sharing his belief that this phenomena is turning America into a place in which people are afraid to talk.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the comedian was asked about his opinion on cancel culture and how people will try to cancel others if they happen to say something that doesn’t agree with their moral standards, to which Rock asserted, “It’s weird when you’re a comedian because, like, when you’re a comedian…when the audience doesn’t laugh we get the message. You don’t really have to cancel us because we get the message.”

“They’re not laughing. Our feelings hurt. When we do something and people aren’t laughing we, like, we get it. I don’t understand why people feel the need to go beyond that. You know what I mean?” the actor continued. “It’s, honestly, to me it’s a disrespect. It’s people disrespecting the audience. Like, ‘oh, you think you know more than the audience,'” Rock said while adding, “the audience knows more than everybody, okay?”

Interestingly enough, Rock does believe that there are things that are obviously off-limits when it comes to comedy but going too far can make things dull for comedians in general.

“Hey, some things don’t need to be said, some people need to be looked out for. I definitely understand that,” Rock expressed. “But not letting comedians work is, you know, what happens is everybody gets safe…and when everybody gets safe and nobody tries anything things get boring.”

“So, I see a lot of unfunny, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny award shows, I see unfunny movies because no one’s…everybody’s scared to, like, you know, make a move,” explained the Grown Ups actor.

This is where things got even more interesting, as the actor then mentioned that failing at comedy is actually part of the cancellation, but cancel culture doesn’t even allow them to fail – a shameful practice that he believes is making America a place where people are afraid to talk.

“That’s not a place to be, you know? We should have the right to fail because…because failure is a part of art. You know what I mean? It’s the ultimate cancel. But now you’ve got a place where people are scared to talk. That’s not…you know, especially in America you’re scared to talk.” Rock continued. “But, you know, it’s what people want, you know, got to make adjustments and, you know, let’s do it.

As mentioned above, Rock is only the latest left-wing celebrity that has spoke out against cancel culture. Earlier this week, woke Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin also called out these practices after his wife, Hilaria, was targeted by the cancel culture mob and accused of cultural appropriation.

Whatever the case, it looks like left-wing Hollywood celebrities are now realising that they aren’t exempt from cancellation, even though some — if not most of them, to be quite fair — have actually been enabling the cancel culture mob all of these years.

Rock has yet to be targeted by the cancel culture mob, but given that he is a comedian, it is only a matter of time until social justice warriors are offended by one of his comedy routine. After all, it only takes one “offensive” joke for them to get all riled up.

What do you make of Chris Rock’s take on cancel culture? Let us know in the comments section down below or on social media.