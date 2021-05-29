Normally, Arrowverse mastermind and overall executive producer Greg Berlanti never misses a chance to produce a big onscreen crossover event between The CW’s line-up of DC heroes.

However, 2020 was a unique year, to put it mildly, and the year’s events ended up altering Berlanti and The CW’s plans to have two of its current flagship heroes team up.

As Flash and Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing verified to DCComics.com recently, the pandemic and resulting lockdowns ruined hopes of an ersatz World’s Finest type of crossover between The Scarlet Knight and The Man of Steel.

“It’s really strange how this all happened because originally [Superman & Lois was] going to do a crossover with Batwoman and Covid really changed everything,” he said. “Things dropped out that wouldn’t normally have dropped out if not for the pandemic.”

Helbing further conceded that the odds of the event taking place became even more remote with the advanced rollout of S&L’s first season, noting, “As the episodes progressed, it got harder and harder to bring up any sort of crossover without opening a can of worms, so Superman & Lois probably feels more distant than we intended.”

Superman & Lois’ entry into CW multiverse continuity as a standalone program hasn’t gone according to plan, as though Tyler Hoechlin first debuted as The CW’s Superman on Supergirl, this latest chapter of his journey has kept its distance from his cousin to such a degree that his solo series can be viewed as a soft reboot.

Helbing, though, dispelled this idea when he revealed actor David Ramsey – who is also set to direct a few episodes – will appear as his Arrowverse character John Diggle in the series’ 12th episode.

Speaking to Diggle’s upcoming summer appearance, when asked if Superman & Lois still remained within The CW’s shared Arrowverse continuity, Helbing emphasized that the Show was “all part of the DC world, yeah.”

Aside from Superman & Lois, whose core characters had aspects of their reality altered courtesy of The CW’s previous Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Batwoman has also seen its fair share of changes to its production.

Between a new lead and the forced erasure of Ruby Rose, the series has grown to resemble its original form less and less.

Though the ratings have taken a dip since taking its time slot back from Supergirl, Superman & Lois airs Tuesday nights at 9 PM ET on The CW.

