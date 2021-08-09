James Gunn Explains That WB And DC Are Trying To Rehabilitate The DCEU

James Gunn Explains That WB And DC Are Trying To Rehabilitate The DCEU

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently detailed that the DCEU is alive and well at Warner Bros. and DC Films and shed some light on how they are trying to rehabilitate the brand.

Gunn’s comments about the DCEU came in a wide-ranging interview about the recently released The Suicide Squad with The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

THR’s Brian Davids asked Gunn, “I know WB/DC tried to shed the label several years ago, but is the term DCEU still used internally?”

Gunn responded, “Yeah, it is. It is, sometimes. Yeah, I think that there’s definitely an eye.”

Related: Audience Scores Roll In For James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

Gunn then teased that he’s actually heavily invested in it given his work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. In fact, he notes that Peacemaker is connected to other DC properties.

He said, “I got a lot more of it after the movie was made, frankly, because they’re really just trying to make everything fit together much better. And I know a lot of it because of working on Peacemaker and doing that, which is definitely connected to The Suicide Squad and it ends up being connected to other DC properties.”

“So yeah, I think that, more than ever, there’s sort of an eye to connect stuff a little bit more,” he added.

However, Gunn also added the caveat that while they are trying to rehabilitate the DCEU they are also willing to look at projects like Joker that are stand-alone DC Films.

“But also, they’re willing to take those properties like Joker and make them stand-alone DC properties. So I think that’s a good balance,” Gunn explained.

Related: DC Films President Walter Hamada Says Door Is Open for James Gunn To Work With Them Again

Not only did Gunn reveal WB and DC are trying to rehabilitate the DCEU, but he also indacted that he is indeed working on another DC project.

When asked by Davids, “Besides Peacemaker Walter Hamada told THR that the two of you have plans for more DC collaborations down the road. Without specifying, is there a project that’s in the lead right now?”

Gunn responded, “Yes, but remember, we’re dealing with a lot of different things. There are a lot of different things happening at the same time. (Laughs.)”

“You’ve got the Peacemaker show, obviously, and then there are other projects. So we’ll see what happens. We’re always talking about different things, too, so there’s a lot of dreaming going on and dreaming is one of the most fun parts of moviemaking,” he added.

Gunn concluded, “We’re dreaming about the different possibilities, and we’re trying to find the right dream that can actually weave itself into reality in the proper way.”

Related: The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Advises His Followers To Not Waste Their Lives Chasing Praise

What do you make of the fact that WB and DC are indeed trying to rehabilitate the DCEU? What do you think Gunn’s next DC project will be?