Magic: The Gathering Drops First Look At Upcoming Fortnite, Lord of The Rings, Street Fighter, and Warhammer 40k Crossover Cards

Following in the footsteps of their previous crossovers with such properties as Godzilla and The Walking Dead, Wizards of the Coast has officially unveiled card artwork for Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming team-ups with Lord of the Rings, Warhammer 40k, Fortnite, and Street Fighter.

The teaser artwork for these upcoming sets was first revealed during WOTC’s recent Magic Showcase 2021, wherein the company debuted a torrent of upcoming new releases for the popular trading card game.

Eventually turning to the subject of Universes Beyond, the Magic: The Gathering sub-brand which aims to bring “the Magic game system to other universes,” WOTC first unveiled two pieces of art, illustrated by artists Slawomir Maniak and Fajareka Setiawan, respectively, for their previously announced Warhammer 40k crossover set.

“Featuring new art, new cards, and powerful reprints all set in the world of Warhammer 40,000,” WOTC wrote in their official unveiling of the card art. “These Commander decks will be available later in 2022 everywhere you find Commander decks now.”

Next, showcasing an illustration created by artist Dmitry Burmak of Gandalf the Grey entertaining the residents of the Shire during Bilbo’s birthday party (as seen in The Fellowship of the Ring), WOTC asserted that the The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Magic set would officially release in 2023.

“Gandalf, Gollum, Frodo, Aragorn—the characters you know will immerse you in Middle-earth as you battle for The One Ring, scheme with Saruman, or journey to the heights of Mount Doom,” wrote WOTC of the upcoming cards. “Coming to tabletop, Magic Online, and MTG Arena—plus four Commander decks and special Secret Lair drops—this set will be available everywhere you play.”

Adding to their slate of crossovers, WOTC further unveiled two new Universes Beyond crossovers, one with Epic’s popular battle royale shooter Fortnite, which “will feature two special Secret Lair drops consisting of reprints like you’ve never seen them before.”

And the other with Capcom’s classic fighting game series Street Fighter, which will see Chun-Li’s respective card aptly granted the ‘multikicker’ mechanic.

What do you make of these newest Magic: The Gathering crossovers?