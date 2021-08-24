Following Joe Biden’s disgraced withdrawal of American troops from the South Asian country, Eternals actress and Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie recently joined Instagram in order to share a heartfelt letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Publishing “a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan,” in her second-ever post to the popular social media platform, Jolie wrote, “Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely.”

“So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.” She continued, before recalling how she “was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban.”

Adding that “this was twenty years ago,” Jolie further asserted that it “is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.”

“To spend so much time and money,” she continued, “to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.”

The Eternals star goes on to express her disappointment in how Afghan refugees have been treated these past 2 decades, promising that she will not turn a blind eye to the events currently unfolding in Afghanistan.

“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees – some of the most capable people in the world – are treated like a burden is also sickening,” she continued. “Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.”

Jolie concluded, “Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

The letter shared by Jolie has been transcribed below, including all of its grammatical idiosyncrasies, as it more accurately conveys the message written by the Afghan girl.

With that in mind, the letter reads as follows:

“Fear from Taliban, “I am [redacted] young girl. I live in [redacted] Afghanistan, before Taliban came in [redacted], we all went to work, school, [redacted], propely. We all had rights, we was able to defend our rights freely, but when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone. We think our rights have been violated. We can not got out. Studying and working is to too far away, but some people say they Talibans changed, but I do not think so because they have a very bad past. One day they came to our house and we were all scared and after that day I thought about what kind of time I should go to school in the morning in this situation, because of their existenc, or when I came back home from course again, the air was dark, but I could come home very easily, but now I can not go to the course easily. I think the course will be closed. Maybe we can go back to past 20 years, and again we have no rights the life of all of us is dark, we all lost our freedom, and we are imprisoned again.”

Jolie had more to say on the subject in a latest column for Time Magazine, wherein she declared that the Joe Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was shameful and diminishing.

“I believed that we were doing the right thing, that we stood shoulder to shoulder with Afghans, and that we were fighting in a noble cause. As we fade away from Afghanistan, it is hard to hold on to that trust,” the actress elaborated. “As an American I am ashamed by the manner of our leaving. It diminishes us. We have lost leverage to influence what now happens in Afghanistan.”

The actress also firmly believes that the withdrawal from Afghanistan needs to be addressed by the Biden administration, especially noting that this decision was both rashly made and poorly coordinated.

“Our allies are rightly upset, blaming the U.S. for a precipitate, unilateral withdrawal that missed the opportunity for any coordinated plan to preserve some of the gains made in the country,” the Eternals star added. “We have to acknowledge and address these realities, if we are to have any hope of learning from this dark moment.”

What do you make of Jolie’s comments on Biden’s disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below or on social media!