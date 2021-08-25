Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Coming To Mobile And Steam In September

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Coming To Mobile And Steam In September

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy IV will be coming to mobile and Steam in September.

In a press release, Square Enix revealed this new version of Final Fantasy IV will come with a number of improvements including “universally updated 2D pixel graphics redrawn for modern hardware, featuring iconic Final Fantasy character pixel designs created by the original artist and current collaborator, Kazuko Shibuya.”

The game will also include “beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by the original composer, Nobuo Uematsu.”

Square Enix promises it will also feature “improved gameplay, including updated controller options, modernized UI, auto-battle options and more.”

Finally, they note it will also include “quality-of-life improvements including supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player and the ability to save at any time.”

Related: Square Enix Announces New 2D Pixel Remasters For Final Fantasy I, II, and III

Final Fantasy IV was originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1991. The game followed the story of Cecil Harvey, a dark knight and the captain of the Red Wings. He’s joined on his quest by Rydia, Tellah, Edward Chris von Muir, Yang Fang Leiden, Palom, Porom, Edward “Edge” Geraldine, and Fusoya.

The team attempts to put a stop to Zemus who aims to destroy humanity and does so by controlling both Golbez and Kain with his psychic powers.

Related: Square Enix Confirms Rumors, Announces Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Game At E3

The official description from Square Enix begins, “In FINAL FANTASY IV, The Kingdom of Baron sends their elite airship fleet, the Red Wings, to attack the surrounding countries. Distressed by his mission, Cecil, a dark knight and captain of the Red Wings, decides to fight against the tyrannical Baron with his trusted friend and his paramour at his side.”

It continues, “In his search for the crystals, Cecil must travel over land, under the ground, to the Land of Summons and even to the moon. Along the way, players will join forces with Kain the dragoon, Rosa the white mage, Rydia the summoner and many more skilled allies.”

“FINAL FANTASY IV set the standard for role-playing games with its diverse cast of characters, deep plot and real-time Active Time Battle (ATB) system, where time moves even during battle, giving the players an exciting sense of urgency,” the description concludes.

When Final Fantasy IV arrives on Steam it will be available to purchase as a separate title or as part of the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle.

Final Fantasy IV arrives on both mobile and Steam on September 8th.