Thanks to the censor-happy government of China, male individuals and characters deemed to be too effeminate have now been banned from being broadcast on television inside the Communist state’s borders.

Source: Fate/Apocrypha (2017), A-1 Pictures

Related: Adam Sandler Reveals Netflix Made Him Remove Plot Involving China From Their Upcoming LeBron James-Produced Film Hustle

The ban was issued following a recent call by Chinese President Xi Jingping for a “national rejuvenation,” wherein the state exuded pressure upon China’s businesses and citizens in the hopes that such coercion would help ‘persuade’ them to hand the country’s Communist government more “control of business, education, culture and religion.”

As part of this plan for a supposedly ‘healthier’ China, the country’s National Radio and TV Administration announced on September 2nd that television productions must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics” – while also insultingly referring to such individuals as “‘niang pao,’ or literally, ‘girlie guns.’

Source: OreGairu (2013), Brain’s Base

Related Report: Hollywood Losing Ground In China As Audiences Grow Tired Of Incessant Pandering

Furthermore, broadcasters have also been ordered to avoid giving a spotlight to “vulgar internet celebrities” – as such promotion could lead to an admiration of the celebrity’s individual wealth and fame – or any performers who “violate public order” or display “lost morality.”

Programs focused on the children of celebrities were also banned as part of this order.

Source: Ouran High School Host Club (2006), Studio Bones

Related: Jackie Chan Expresses Desire To Join The Communist Party Of China, Claims That He “Can See The Greatness Of The CPC”

Instead, broadcasters have been ‘encouraged’ to “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture.”

According to the Associated Press, this latest action by the Chinese government “reflects official concern that Chinese pop stars, influenced by the sleek, fashionable look of some South Korean and Japanese singers and actors, are failing to encourage China’s young men to be masculine enough.”

Source: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (2007), Square Enix

As of writing, it is unclear if this ban will be limited to real-world actors or if it will extend to animated characters.

What do you make of China’s latest ban? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

    • Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

    About The Author

    Spencer Baculi
    Spencer Baculi
    Associate Editor

    Spencer is the Associate Editor for Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, and video game player, Spencer believes in supporting every claim with evidence and that Ben Reilly is the best version of Spider-Man. He can be found on Twitter @kabutoridermav.

    Related Posts