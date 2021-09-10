Gina Carano Warns About Surrendering Freedoms After President Joe Biden’s New Vaccine Mandate

Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, recently warned about surrendering freedoms following President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on September 9th where he announced his plan for new vaccine mandates.

In his speech he stated, “Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated. Even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free.”

He would later add, “What makes it incredibly more frustrating is that we have the tools to combat COVID-19, and a distinct minority of Americans supported by a distinct minority of elected officials are keeping us from turning the corner. These pandemic politics, I refer to, are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die.”

Then in utilitarian fashion he declared, “We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part and want to get back to life as normal.”

Biden then announced his new mandate, “As your President, I’m announcing tonight a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated to combat those blocking public health.”

He then declared what his plan entailed, “First, we must increase vaccinations among the unvaccinated with new vaccination requirements…This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you. The people you work with. The people you care about. The people you love.”

“The Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 millions workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week,” he added.

Biden then listed off a number of companies that are already using the policy, “Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this: United Airlines, Disney, Tyson Foods, and even Fox News.”

The President then claimed, “We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers. We are going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”

On top of mandating that businesses with over 100 employees will have to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested once a week, Biden also announced, I will sign an executive order that will require all Executive Branch federal employees to be vaccinated.”

“And I’ll sign another executive order that will require federal contractors to do the same. If you want to work with the federal government and do business with us, get vaccinated. If you want to do business with the federal government, vaccinate your workforce,” he added.

Carano appeared to respond to this speech by posting an image that reads, “The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your grandchildren will never know existed.”

Carano has spoken against government lockdowns in response to the pandemic in the past. Towards the end of June she tweeted, “The best time to have spoken up about these draconian lockdowns would have been when they locked us down.”

She continued, “The second best time wouldn’t been ANYTIME since they locked us down.”

“The third best time would be… NOW. Don’t let this go on,” she concluded.

In October 2020, she also spoke out against lockdowns preventing family from visiting their relatives in Nevada hospitals.

She wrote, “I request to restore the freedom to visit our loved ones during their stay at the #Nevada hospitals. We will abide by new regulations but patients MUST be allowed a family member with them during these times.”

“Governor Sisolak, Respect life, choice & freedom. Let families be together,” Carano declared.

n September 2020, Carano also called for businesses and churches to open up.

She wrote, “Open up your businesses & churches. Put whatever regulations you want to because that is your right but open them up.”

“You’re telling me Covid-19 knows the difference between a protest or praise & worship. I haven’t even been to church in over a decade but I sure would go now,” she added.

What do you make of Gina Carano’s warning about surrendering your freedoms?