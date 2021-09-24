Rumor: Christian Bale Cameo As Batman In The Flash Was Never Filmed

In an update to an earlier rumor which suggested that WB wanted Christian Bale to reprise his role as Batman in Andy Muschetti’s upcoming The Flash, it seems that such a cameo ultimately never came to pass.

The topic of Bale’s potential appearance was touched upon in a Twitter Q&A thread started by The GWW writer KC Walsh in response to his own sharing of a post from Discussing Film which showed a close-up photo of a Flash logo spray-painted over a Bat symbol on a spare suit.

Taken by Muschietti himself for social media, the picture had fans buzzing with the possibility that we would see the murderous Speedster Batman from Dark Nights Death Metal Red Death, who gained the power to harness the Speed Force after driving the Batmobile into its heart with Barry Allen attached to the hood.

However, Walsh burst the bubble, saying we won’t see Red Death on the big screen – despite the elements certainly being there – and explained that neither DC Films not WB had any current plans to utilize Metal characters on the big screen.

“Highly, highly, highly doubt this is Red Death especially [since] I’ve been told specifically there are no plans to bring Metal characters beyond comics,” said Walsh. “My guess is this is a temp suit Flashes uses when he gets to Keaton’s verse.”

Highly, highly, highly doubt this is Red Death especially sense I’ve been told specifically there are no plans to bring Metal characters beyond comics My guess is this is a temp suit Flashes uses when he gets to Keaton’s verse https://t.co/jhbVEChNYX — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 19, 2021

Asked by another Twitter user if any other Batmen aside from Affleck and Keaton would appear in the film, Walsh informed them that WB wanted Bale to make a cameo in the Ezra Miller-led DC production similar to the one made by Hugh Jackman in X-Men: First Class, backing up similar claims previously made by both Giant Freakin Robot and Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton.

“They were trying to get Bale for a scene like in X-Men first class with Wolverine but I have no idea if it actually filmed,” Walsh wrote.

They were trying to get Bale for a scene like in X-Men first class with Wolverine but I have no idea if it actually filmed — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 19, 2021

Jackman’s cameo in the 2011 film amounted to him merely cussing out the younger versions of Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr as they attempted to recruit a team of mutants. It was initially done for laughs but was then revisited in X-Men: Days of Future Past as a way to get the plot going.

Walsh added in a follow-up tweet that he heard tell that a scene with Bale isn’t happening, though he admits to being wrong before.

Last I heard it wasn’t but I’ve been wrong before — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 19, 2021

Previously, the rumor was Warner Bros. had Bale as their backup plan in case Michael Keaton didn’t pan out. Fortunately, the latter came through, despite apparent hesitation and an admission that he hadn’t read the script.

Bale is arguably a gamble anyway since he is busy playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Further, he probably wouldn’t return to Batman if Christopher Nolan wasn’t involved.

We know chances are good Keaton’s Bruce gives Barry a new costume in the film to replace the Snyderverse one, but we’re also sure it won’t be a repainted rubber Batsuit.

Our suspicions and doubts will be confirmed when The Flash hits screens in November of 2022.

Are you disappointed that Bale will seemingly miss out on The Flash’s multiverse adventures? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!