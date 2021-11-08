Alec Baldwin Calls For Police Officers To Be Required On Film And TV Sets To Monitor Weapons Safety

Rust actor Alec Baldwin recently called for police officers to be required on film and TV sets in order to monitor weapons safety.

Baldwin shared a screenshot from his Twitter account, which he has put in protected mode so only his approved followers can see, to his Instagram account.

In the tweet, Baldwin states, “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”

Baldwin’s call for police on film and TV sets comes after he shot and killed Rust’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the film’s set.

An affidavit from Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department Detective Joel Cano for a search warrant detailed the events leading up to Hutchins’ death.

It reads, “During the filming of the movie, the Assistant Director (Dave Halls,) grabbed one of three “prop-guns” that was set-up by the Armorer (Hannah Gutierrez), which was on a cart. The cart is a gray in color rolling table with two layers and was left outside of the structure due to COVID19 restrictions.”

It continues, “Affiant learned one of the prop-guns was then grabbed by the Assistant Director (Dave Halls) and he took it to the actor identified as Alec Baldwin who was inside of the structure. As the Assistant Director (Dave Halls) handed the gun to the Actor Alec Baldwin, (Dave Halls) yelled, “Cold Gun,” indicating the prop-gun did not have any live rounds.

The prop-gun was fired by the Actor Alec Baldwin, striking the Cinematographer identified as (Halayna Hutchins) and Joel Souza (Director) who was behind the Cinematographer (Halayna Hutchins),” it states.

Later in the affidavit, it says, “Joel stated they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of Halayna, when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop.”

Joel then vaguely remembers Halayna complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said Halayna began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground. Joel explained that he was bleeding from his shoulder and he could see blood on Halayna.”

Baldwin released a statement following Hutchins’ death. He tweeted, ““There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

Baldwin added, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.

Baldwin would later address photographers on the roadside in Vermont.

He said, “I am not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation. I’ve been ordered by the Sheriff’s Department in Santa Fe. I can’t answer any questions about the investigation. I can’t. It’s an active investigation of a woman dying.”

She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

Now, I’ve been told multiple times don’t make any comments about the ongoing investigation and I can’t. I can’t. I can’t. That’s it.

Baldwin is then asked about meeting with Hutchins’ husband. Baldwin says, “Halyna Hutchins. I met with her husband Matthew and her son.”

He then preceded to explain how the meeting went, “I wouldn’t know how to characterize it. They are mortified. The guy is overwhelmed with grief. There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. This is a one in a trillion death. So, he’s in shock. He has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. And as I said, we are eagerly awaiting for the Sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”

Baldwin was then asked if he would work on another film set that involved firearms. He answered, “I couldn’t answer that question. I have no sense of it at all. I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something that I’m extremely interesting in.”

He continued, “But remember, something that I think is important, and that is how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years. This is America. How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? Probably billions in the last 75 years and nearly all of them without incident.

“So what has to happen now, is that we have to realize when it does go wrong and it’s this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place – proper guns, plastic guns, no live, no real armaments on set. That’s not for me to decide. It’s urgent that you understand that I’m not an expert in this field. So whatever other people decide is the best way to go, in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can,” he stated.

Baldwin would also claim he speaks to the police every day and that he doubts production on Rust will resume.

While some might believe that Baldwin has called to defund the police like many of his other celebrities, he has actually expressed the opposite.

Back in September 2020, Baldwin stated, “Do NOT defund the police. More transparency.”

Before that in August 2020, he shared a video to Instagram where he states, “This idea of defunding the police, which I think is not a good idea. … Common sense dictates that you want effectively trained people serving as police officers, well equipped, well trained, to save you from criminals, from murderers, rapists, robbery, burglary, what have you. You want an effective police force to protect your safety and your property.”

