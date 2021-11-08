Rumor: Wonder Woman 3 To Feature Guest Appearances By Supergirl and Hawkgirl

Like The Flash, Wonder Woman 3 may turn into a team-up movie – with Supergirl, no less – but more like Birds of Prey, said team up will be based exclusively in girl power.

This information comes from Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph, who hinted that the Amazonian’s third film could see an appearance by Hawkgirl and a clash between Diana and Supergirl

“Here’s some more tea for you – there’s a good chance Wonder Woman 3 will feature Sasha Calle’s Supergirl & maybe some other female DC heroes!” Randolph tweeted on November 4th. “I’m hearing Hawkgirl is being considered… LOVE IT – hopefully it will be like Grudge Match animated episode…”

According to franchise star Gal Gadot, who recently gave an update on Wonder Woman 3 to Variety, the third film in the trilogy is currently being “fast-tracked” – a fact evident by how the film was greenlit right after Wonder Woman 1984 failed – and its script is being worked on.

However, that’s all she revealed, as she didn’t want to spoil anything else. That said, it could still be years off, regardless of studio hopes for it.

The Flash is coming out next year and will see Sasha Calle’s Supergirl make her DC debut.

Though Gadot could cameo in the film as Wonder Woman, it’s equally possible that, given The Flash’s multiverse-heavy plot, any appearance of Diana Prince will be portrayed by a stand-in hailing from another universe.

The Andy Muschietti-helmed adventure will see Ezra Miller’s iteration of the Scarlet Speedster zip through the multiverse, and it’s been rumored that the various versions of Earth could all get folded into one through a Flashpoint-esque event similar to the one seen in both the comics and the Arrowverse.

This could allow for Calle’s Girl of Steel, whose origins are still unknown, to meet Gadot’s Diana. That would leave only Hawkgirl, who hasn’t yet made a splash in the DCEU, as the film’s main outlier.

While it seemed early on that an appearance from Hawkgirl was in the cards for upcoming Black Adam, film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that DC had prohibited him from using the character.

As of writing, no public reason has been given as to why DC said ‘no’ to The Rock’s use of the mace-wielding warrior. As far as anyone knows, DC Films has other plans for her, and Wonder Woman 3 may be a part of them.

Things can always change, but let us know your reaction to these tentative plans for Wonder Woman’s third film, as well as your own hopes for the film, on social media or in the comments down below!