Alleged Leaked Images Appear To Confirm The Huge Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

A pair of alleged leaked images appear to confirm two of the biggest rumors surrounding Sony and Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

YouTuber and scooper John Campea shared the two photos to his Twitter account.

The first photo shows both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man outfits standing next to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

The second photo shows Charlie Cox’s Daredevil sitting at a kitchen table with Holland’s Peter Parker, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May.

Campea has since deleted the tweet, but you can see them below with his show’s watermark emblazoned on them.

The tweet with Cox’s Daredevil is very reminiscent of a description of a scene from the film that Tom Holland provided to Esquire.

Holland said, “It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing.” Esquire confirms the scene included Happy Hogan, Holland’s Peter Parker, and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, but the fourth character was a mystery character.

In a set of four follow-up tweets that he also deleted, Campea claims the two photos are photoshopped.

First, he wrote, “HO-LY S***. Ok, so I’ve shared Spider-Man photoshops before with like 12k retweets like this one: https://twitter.com/johncampea/status/1424174378380500992 … Then today I get sent these and think they’re also GREAT photoshops because the one image has the classic mistake of having inconsistent placement… (pt.1) of the light source.”

In his second tweet, he then claims someone contacted him claiming they might be real so he deleted them.

He writes, “In the image the light source is on the left side of Tom and Andrew’s face, but on the wrong side of Tobey’s. Obviously photoshop. 5 mins later someone contacts me saying they MIGHT be real, so just to be safe I delete them.”

He then added, “Go eat dinner watch some of the football game, then turn on my computer and find out the damn things went viral and I’m trending on Twitter. So yeah, I thought (and still think) they’re fake just like this one https://twitter.com/johncampea/status/1424174378380500992 … but who knows. You decide.”

Finally, he added, “Annnnddd… I’ve suddenly gained over 1000 new twitter followers. Ok look, last thing I’ll say here. If I 1) Thought the images were real, and 2) Wanted to share them, I would have done a headline video on my channel to get views. Not on twitter just to delete it 5 mins later.”

Rumors have swirled for a couple years now that Daredevil would show up in the third Spider-Man movie.

Back in 2019, YouTube TVO claimed that Marvel Studios were planning to introduce Matt Murdock aka Daredevil into the MCU to be Spider-Man’s lawyer.

However, at the time Marvel Studios did not have the rights to Daredevil as he still belonged to Netflix at the time. So, according to TVO, the plan was to replace Daredevil with She-Hulk.

He stated, “They are going to be using She-Hulk as his lawyer.”

He added, “Yea. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer. That’s why the second most famous lawyer in the MCU is Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. I don’t know if she’s going to be hulked out yet, but it’s definitely going to be Jennifer Walters and eventually become She-Hulk.”

Scooper and YouTuber Grace Randolph would later claim in December 2020 that Charlie Cox would return as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

She tweeted, “I checked – Charlie Cox as Daredevil IS back in Spider-Man 3.” She then added, “And I can add to the story that he will indeed be Peter Parker’s lawyer.”

Finally, Randolph addressed the rumors about She-Hulk stating, “Feige considered She-Hulk to rep Parker but felt the Daredevil connection in the comics is stronger.”

Cox addressed the rumors in April saying, “I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it.”

He added, “If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

However, his tune changed earlier this year in an interview with YouTuber Steve Varley, where he no longer denied returning to the role of Daredevil.

He stated, “I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard. It’s a difficult thing to talk about. Everyone, myself included, is just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

As for the rumors surrounding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield those stemmed from a report at FandomWire back in October 2020 that claimed, “fan-favorite Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in talks to appear in the untitled Spider-Man 3 movie!”

That report has since been deleted, but archives are still available.

Fueling those rumors, Electro actor Jamie Foxx confirmed he would be taking on the character again and shared an image showing three different Spider-Man characters taking his character on.

Those Spider-Man characters appear to be Miles Morales, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Shortly after Foxx’s Instagram post, FandomWire then reported that Garfield and Maguire had signed on to the third film.

FandomWire’s Andy Signore wrote, “Now, a Sony source closely involved with Spider-Man 3 has confirmed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on to reprise their respective Spider-Man roles next to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.”

Signore’s report also noted that Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Man characters would arrive in the third act “to help defeat all of the Spider-Men’s combined foes.”

However, a Sony representative would tell ET Canada, “Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.”

In September, Garfield appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he said he had no idea he was in the film.

When discussing an alleged leaked photo from the set, he also stated, “I heard about it and I did see it. And it’s a photoshop.”

He added, “If they want to give me a call at this late, late stage of the game, you know, I’m sitting here in my track suit.”

Holland also addressed the rumors of Garfield and Maguire. He told Esquire, “I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me.”

However, Holland had previously played coy while promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home back in June 2019.

When asked if there was any chance that his Spider-Man might team up with Maguire and Garfield’s characters, Holland said, “Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys. It would be so cool. No, it would be amazing. It would be really, really cool. And it’s something the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decide to do that, it’s up to them.”

What do you make of these new alleged leaked images? Do you think they are legit or do you think they are fake?