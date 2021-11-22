Marvel Studios Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to mourn two of Kyle Rittenhouse assailants following the announcement that Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a jury of his peers.

Ruffalo first tweeted, “We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha“

He followed that up writing, “After all we have seen and heard about these weapons of war, these killing machines, there is no doubt that people who faced this young man were more afraid of him than he was of them.”

“He was the one with a weapon of war, loaded and ready to be used on people,” Ruffalo added.

The actor then tweeted, “Justice weeps bitterly today. We are coming together to heal the scars left by the wounds of this grief. We will care for each other and remember why we continue to march.”

Related: Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, and More Celebrities Debase Themselves in “Naked” Ballot Ad

As reported by Wisconsin Right Now, Joseph Rosenbaum had an outstanding misdemeanor for bail jumping that was filed on July 30, 2020.

He also had open misdemeanors for battery (domestic abuse) and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).

They also report that he “was charged by a grand jury with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity with children, including anal rape, masturbation, oral sex, and showing minors pornography.”

“The victims were five boys ranging in age from nine to 11 years old. He was convicted of two amended counts as part of a plea deal,” they noted.

Rosenbaum was also a registered sex offender in the state of Wisconsin.

Related: Marvel Studios Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Claims “Toxic Trumpism” Is Killing People

As for Anthony Huber, Wisconsin Right Now reports that he “had a disorderly conduct conviction from 2018 as a domestic abuse repeater, which is a misdemeanor.”

In 2012, he also plead guilty to felony strangulation and suffocation and felony false imprisonment.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer Corey Chirafisi also detailed in court that Huber threatened his own brother with a butcher’s knife.

According to the New York Post, Chirafisi detailed in court, “Huber told his brother that if he didn’t start cleaning a room in his house he was going to gut him like a pig,”

“Huber grabbed his brother by the neck, dug his nails in and choked him for approximately ten seconds,” Chirafisi said. “He put a knife to his brother’s left ear and his brother felt it cut.”

Chirafasi also said, ““I’m going to burn the house down with all you f***kers in it.”

Related: MCU Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Calls for Economic Revolution: “Capitalism Today is Failing Us, Killing Us…”

Not only did these criminals have violent and lengthy records, but they were the ones who assailed Kyle Rittenhouse. Video shows Joseph Rosenbaum charging Kyle Rittenhouse. Even when Rittenhouse aims his firearm at Rosenbaum in an attempt to stop him from charging Rosenbaum continues his pursuit of Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse defended himself and killed Rosenbaum.After stopping Rosenbaum from pursuing him, Rittenhouse would then be attacked by Anthony Huber. After being knocked to the ground, Huber would launch a viscous attack with his skateboard against Rittenhouse’s head. After being attacked by Huber, Rittenhouse again defended himself.

What do you make of Ruffalo’s mourning of Kyle Rittenhouse assailants, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber?