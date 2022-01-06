Hillbilly Elegy producer J.D. Vance, who is also running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, recently described the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol as “the real assault on Democracy.”

Vance expressed his opinion on Twitter, where he wrote, “The fraudulent J6 Select Committee is the real assault on Democracy. Dems are using it to bully & torture their political opponents.”

“The weak Republicans who can’t this are part of the problem,” he asserted. “A GOP Majority MUST fight fire with fire & investigate BLM’s Summer of riots.”

In a video accompanying the post, Vance says, “Tomorrow is the anniversary of January 6th, the most traumatic moment in the history of American democracy. So traumatic in fact that the left just felt the need to talk about it eight times a day for the past year.”

He continued, “It’s often framed as an assault on our democracy, but the assault on our democracy that too few people are willing to talk about is the fact that dozens of non-violent protestors on January the 6th are being held in disgusting conditions in Washington, D.C. jails.”

“No Democrats and too few Republicans are willing to speak up for them,” he stated. “They are being denied their constitutional rights. And the fact that so few in our media or in our political establishment are willing to speak up for them is the height of corruption.”

Vance also added, “Another corruption that comes from January the 6th is, of course, the Select Committee, which is, at this point, an obvious political show trial. Take for example Sebastian Gorka, he was not a member of the administration on January the 6th 2021. He was not an organizer of any of the rallies. He did not even speak at any of the rallies, and yet he is having his cell phone records subpoenaed by the January 6th Select Committee.”

“By the Democrats, who are using it, using January the 6th to go after their political enemies. They aren’t trying to look at what actually happened on January the 6th. They are trying to attack their political enemies,” he continued.

“The other thing they are trying to do is form the basis for a new Patriot Act, which was a mistake when it was passed, but will be used against American citizens over the next decade if we allow it to happen,” he claimed.

Vance then asserted, “So this entire sham trial is motivated by embarrassing political opponents and ultimately passing a piece of legislation that will make Americans enemies of the state in their own country.”

“Now, Republicans should take a lesson from this. When Republicans get power, we often just talk a big game, but don’t do anything about it. The Democrats have power and they are using it to convene a committee that will attack their political opponents and millions of Americans if we let them,” he remarked.

He then declared, “We should be looking into what happened on July, August of 2020. The ridiculous riots and looting that destroyed American cities. Let’s convene a committee about that. Let’s investigate the text messages and subpoena the phone records of George Soros, who funded those riots, of Rachel Maddow, and other Democrats in the media who encouraged those riots.”

“Let’s subpoena the people who actually made it possible to set American cities on fire without suffering any consequences. They are far bigger threats to American democracy than the non-violent protestors of January the 6th,” Vance said.

When I’m elected to the Senate, when Republicans control the Senate, we’re going to investigate that assault on our democracy. We’re actually are going to fight fire with fire when we get power back. It’s time to stop complaining about how our people are being treated. It’s time to start using the power in our constitutional republic to fight back against it,” he concluded.

In a subsequent tweet Vance wrote, “Subpoena every BLM organizer & speaker. Subpoena those who funded the riots. Were BLM leaders talking to any elected Dems? What about members of the media? How about Big Tech execs? Subpoena them all.”

“Republicans must learn to be unafraid to play by the same rules Dems play by,” he asserted.

