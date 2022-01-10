Rumor: Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake To Alter The Original Game’s Combat, Will Include Race And Gender Changes

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake may have more of a focus on action combat, and will feature race and gender swaps.

The game was first announced during the September 2021 Sony PlayStation Showcase, coming first to PlayStation 5, later on PC, and will be remade by Aspyr Media- who had previously ported the original game to iOS. Sony promises the developers are “maintaining the integrity of the story and characters that we’ve come to cherish.”

Nonetheless, Aspyr Lead Producer Ryan Treadwell stated the game would be a complete remake; “rebuilding from the ground up while maintaining that integrity and story from the original.”

Some fans were also concerned when former The Mary Sue writer and social justice activist Sam Maggs announced she was working on the game. Since then, we’ve heard very little about the game officially.

Nonetheless, YouTuber MrMattyPlays has gathered up a number of rumors as well as information from his own sources- who were correct on the remake’s announcement, along with the original being ported to Nintendo Switch.

Speaking to Sam Maggs role with the development of the game, he notes that she was just a contract writer and that the contract has since expired. Maggs did announce on Twitter she joined Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast back at the end of November.

She tweeted, “JOB NEWS: Today I’m joining the brilliant folks at Wizards of the Coast on their Digital Publishing & Licensing team as Narrative Lead!!”

Matty notes her role with Knights of the Old Republic Remake was likely very minor in comparison to others.

Back in September Maggs stated, “Could not be more honored and excited to be part of an INCREDIBLE team at Aspyr Team to remake one of my all-time favorite games!!”

The YouTuber states, “Her role was very minor compared to others that work there now that I think are much more important to talk about.”

He then goes on to point out that Aspyr Media has hired a number of former BioWare employees who previously worked on either the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic or Star Wars: The Old Republic including Andrew Lauretta, who is Aspyr’s Animation Lead.

However, he does not that one Senior Writer, Jessica Sliwnksi, “worked on a number of mobile games… Star Trek Timelines, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, just a number of games that don’t inspire a lot of confidence.”

Moving to the game’s combat, the YouTuber notes that Aspyr had a job listing prior to Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake’s announcement, seeking a Combat Designer and an AI Engineer for a AAA RPG.

Matty notes the former asks for action combat, but the original game was real-time turn-based with players having the ability to pause the combat at their leisure, and then input commands for their various characters.

Both job listings are still available on the company’s website.

While Matty has concerns about Aspyr’s experience, he then delves into his sources’ information, some of which he claims to have waited months to verify, and even then only revealed what he was “allowed to share.”

“First and foremost I wanted to talk about some of the action combat, which as we saw in the job listings that’s more than likely confirmed at this point in time. Gonna be the thing,” he said.

He continued, “What it was compared to in the terms of inspiration, this does not mean the execution will be like, but inspiration. They looked at the likes of God of War, Nioh 2…”

The YouTuber then revealed his sources told him there will be race and gender swapping. He explained, “On the story front, I was told that they’re staying faithful to the main story outside of some changes to characters like race, species, name, age. But that’s not going to apply to anyone connected to the main plot.”

He also went to reveal his sources told him that the game’s original soundtrack is also going to be re-recorded, while the Swoop Racing and Pazaak card game minigames will return.

Finally, the YouTuber stated there will be new content. He said, “It seems like there is going to be new stuff. What that is I don’t know.” However, he went on state, “When it comes to new content, I was not specified what it was, but I would imagine quests, characters, that type of stuff. And that’s maybe where some of those freelance writers do come in and play a factor.”

