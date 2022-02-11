Gina Carano Locks And Loads In First Trailer For The Western Thriller ‘Terror On The Prairie’

Gina Carano Locks And Loads In First Trailer For The Western Thriller ‘Terror On The Prairie’

The Daily Wire released the first trailer for their upcoming western thriller Terror on the Prairie starring Gina Carano.

A brief synopsis accompanies the trailer. It reads, “On the Montana plains, a frontier woman must protect herself against a ruthless gang of outlaws hell-bent on revenge.”

A previous synopsis from The Daily Wire detailed that the film tells the story of a “pioneer family living on the Great Plains on Montana who must fight for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws.” “

RELATED: Terror On The Prairie Actor Nick Searcy Explains Why He Named His Horse Brandon

Terror on the Prairie is the first film Carano will star in after she was fired from The Mandalorian by Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company.

A Disney spokesman announced the firing stating, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the spokesman added.

That announcement came after Carano shared a screenshot of a social media post from warriorpriestgympodcast warning of the dangers of hating your neighbor to her Instagram Stories.

Shortly after being fired, Carano announced a new partnership with The Daily Wire telling Deadline, “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered.”

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same,” she continued.

Carano concluded, “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

RELATED: Gina Carano, Nick Searcy, And Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Share Behind The Scenes Images From The Set Of Terror On The Prairie

That original project was expected to be an adaptation of Eric Red’s White Knuckle novel. However, Carano and The Daily Wire decided to postpone that project with Terror on the Prairie producer Dallas Sonnier explaining, “With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms.”

Sonnier added, “The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great.”

Carano provided more details, “After we announced our first project this summer, the Hollywood unions started debating vaccine mandates for cast and crew, and I wasn’t into that.”

“I don’t believe anybody gets to make your medical choices for you, and I’m not willing to force masks and vaccines on anyone else,” she added.

RELATED: Gina Carano Rebukes The Media Lies About Her: “Have Journalists Completely Given Up On Research?”

With the White Knuckle adaptation postponed, Carano, The Daily Wire, and Sonnier moved forward with Terror on the Prairie.

The film is directed by Michael Polish. ALong with Carano it also stars Samaire Armstrong, Nick Searcy, Donald Cerronie, and Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis.

The film will debut in Summer 2022 on The Daily Wire’s website for members.

With the release of the trailer and their first original film, Shut In, they are currently offering a 30% discount to become a member with the code SHUTIN.

The Daily Wire founder Jeremy Boreing also released a statement accompanying the trailer, “When people hear that a conservative media company has entered the film business, they’ll often assume we’re making either hyper-politicized movies or milquetoast dramas, but we have no interest in producing Hillary’s Hard Drive Part III or Christmas Romance in the Rockies. We’re making top-quality entertainment that all Americans can love.”

What do you make of this first trailer for Terror on the Prairie? Do you plan on checking it out?

NEXT: ‘Shut In’ Review: A Clever Psychological Thriller With A Few Minor Wrinkles