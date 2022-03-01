The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros., And Sony Will Not Release New Movies In Russia, Don’t Say Anything About China

The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures Entertainment will not be releasing new movies in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Deadline, The Walt Disney Company announced their decision stating, “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar.”

They added, “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Following Disney’s statement, Warner Bros. followed suit releasing their own statement, “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film, The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Sony would follow suit with a spokesman stating, “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius.”

The spokesman added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) also issued their own statement. They stated, “The Motion Picture Association stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation, working closely with our members and partners throughout the global creative sector,” their statement concluded.

YouTuber OMB Reviews reacted to these Hollywood studios pulling their films saying it’s “just really showcasing and exposing the complete hypocrisy of their business model.”

He explained, “While they’re making statements about Russia, while they’re talking about Russia, they still remain completely mum about China and the blatant human rights violations that we know have been going on in that country for decades at this point in time.”

“It’s just so infuriating to see Disney trying to get good PR by saying, ‘Look, we’re taking a stand against Russia. We’re gonna hold back our movies on Russia. We’re not gonna work with Russia. But guess what? We’re still gonna have our films released in China,'” he continued.

OMB Reviews then stated, “Do not fall for this PR campaign. Do not fall for what Disney, Warner Bros., and all the other studios are going to be doing by trying to pander to what’s “good and popular,” what’s in the mainstream news, what’s in the mainstream media. Because that’s the only reason why they’re doing this. That’s the only reason why they’re doing this.”

“If the mainstream media actually gave a damn about what’s going on in China and covered all the atrocities there on a daily basis; shoved that down everyone’s throats, I’m sure their tune would change very, very quickly,” he asserted.

“But oh no, can’t talk about that. Can’t go into those details. Can’t do anything about that and those human rights violations, but when it comes to Russia, ‘We’re taking a stand. We’re gonna take a stand against Russia.’ It’s ridiculous,” he declared.

