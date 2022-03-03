The Batman Star Zoë Kravitz Says Her Version Of Catwoman Is Bisexual

The Batman Star Zoë Kravitz Says Her Version Of Catwoman Is Bisexual

On the eve of the film’s release, The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is opening up about how she tried to push the envelope a little with her interpretation of Selina Kyle in the upcoming film.

RELATED: Twitter Users Want To Cancel YouTuber Ryan Kinel, One Wishes For His Death Over His Review Of The Batman

In a Pedestrian.tv interview, Kravitz mentioned that she thought of her darker, grittier, more grounded (on paper) Catwoman as bisexual because she has a female roommate.

The woman she lives with is a friend named Anika (Hana Hrzic) and they have a moment near the beginning of the movie where Selina calls her “baby” in their apartment.

It’s a small moment that doesn’t go anywhere and any sexual tension between the two is only hinted at, nothing more, but Kravitz has apparently taken the ephemeral sequence as a sign of something extra.

RELATED: Critic Reviews Arrive For Matt Reeves And Robert Pattinson’s The Batman

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” she said.

Director Matt Reeves, though he wasn’t trying to arrantly characterize his Catwoman as LGBTQ, or at least friendly to that movement, is open to Kravitz’s interpretation and he doesn’t really mind if viewers see Selina that way too.

“So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure,” he replied.

RELATED: The Batman Director Matt Reeves Suggests He Wanted His Gotham City To Be Hopeless

Reeves also added that Anika and Selina have a level of intimacy that is deeper than what is seen in The Batman.

“She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them,” he continued.

Catwoman has had female companions and confidants in the past – most notably in Batman: The Animated Series, Frank Miller’s Year One, and The Dark Knight Rises – but she was never explicitly outed in mainline comics canon until 2015 and the pages of Catwoman #39.

Catwoman has had female companions and confidants in the past – most notably in Batman: The Animated Series, Frank Miller’s Year One, and The Dark Knight Rises – but she was never explicitly outed in mainline comics canon until 2015 and the pages of The New 52’s Catwoman Vol. 4 #39.

It was an event where she locked lips with another woman that came and went and which few fans talk about anymore – especially after it was followed by a tidal wave of gay and bi representation across DC’s comics, animated series, and CW programs.

That leaves only the film universe to permeate with diversity, the beginnings of which audiences recently witnessed on Peacemaker.

How it’s handled in The Batman will be clearer come this weekend.

What do you make of Kravitz’s belief that her Catwoman is bisexual? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

NEXT: Robert Pattinson Wants to See The Court of Owls, Calendar Man, and Robin In Potential The Batman Sequels