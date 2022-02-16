Robert Pattinson Wants to See The Court of Owls, Calendar Man, and Robin In Potential The Batman Sequels

The Batman isn’t even in theaters yet nor has a sequel or trilogy been made official yet, though that is the plan long been rumored and reported. Even so, star Robert Pattinson knows what he wants if the adventures continue outside of HBO Max spinoffs.

And he might be reading some of those rumors because when he had an interview with Den of Geek magazine, Pattinson mentioned he would “love to do something like Court of Owls,” referring to the secret society introduced in 2011 that has been running Gotham underground and from the shadows for centuries.

The Owls have been brought up before, here and elsewhere, as a foil in the growing universe guided by Matt Reeves that pulls strings and foments the conspiracies uncovered by The Riddler. In this theory, Riddler is also posited as the real good guy cleaning up Gotham.

Neither is confirmed so we urge caution and the right amount of salt, but the Court would fit in with Gothic-vibed horror elements sprinkled into The Batman’s narrative as described by Pattinson.

“There are elements of The Batman which are kind of horror and I think it really feels quite new for Batman,” he said.

He also brought up Calendar Man which bolsters some of the speculations Reeves may go in the direction of adapting Long Halloween in the future.

Two-Face and Hush are also being allegedly considered and would fit the horror-thriller mold, seamlessly blending in with a Long Halloween or Court of Owls kind of storyline. Moreover, it’s believed Harvey Dent is being introduced eventually into The Batman continuity to set up his dangerous bifurcated alter ego.

But that’s after tangling with The Riddler who Pattinson promises will throw Batman off his burgeoning game. “[Bruce] thinks it’s his city in a weird sort of way. He thinks he’s kind of built it,” Pattinson said, adding Bruce has “absolutely no control or power over anything in the city.”

Having no control, he may need a hand that could come from a Robin. There’s hesitation about bringing the Boy Wonder into this world but Pattinson sees an opportunity to tell another infamous tale should there be sequels.

In a different interview with Collider, Pattinson stated, “Yeah, but he [Robin] has to be 13. That’s the only way I’ll accept it. No, I love ‘Death in the Family’ and stuff, but I think it’d be so cool. Also, people are so scared of it, but it’s kind of exciting. I think it would be a really fun addition.”

Death in the Family – a story wherein fans decided the fate of adolescent Jason Todd in an explosion – is another one supposedly being discussed behind the scenes for The Batman 2 according to a few scoops from a year or so back.

Accompanying Pattinson at the Collider chat, Matt Reeves didn’t outright confirm this was true but did express openness to the idea. “Yeah, totally, I agree with that,” Reeves said.

Pattinson and Reeves could be planting seeds, meaning the rumors are true, or they are responding to what everybody has heard, indicating they listen to the internet. Whichever is the case won’t be determined until The Batman becomes the success projections are leaning toward.

