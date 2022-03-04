Is The New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Synopsis Hinting At The Return Of A Classic Villain?

In the wake of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero production team’s panel at the recent Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022, the film has received a bevy of additional updates, including the debut of a new trailer, the unveiling of its second key visual, and an update to its official website which appears to hint at the return of a classic series villain.

Released to the public on March 1st, the latest trailer for the next cinematic entry in the Dragon Ball franchise provides fans with new looks at a number of the film’s plot elements, including Gamma 1 and 2, the Red Ribbon Army’s reborn strength, and a new “Potential Unlocked Form” for Piccolo – the transformation effects of which appear to give his green Namekian skin an almost yellow hue.

Alongside this trailer, the official Dragon Ball Super social media accounts also revealed a new Key Visual for DBS:SH, wherein Gohan and Piccolo can be seen facing off against the film’s two villainous, sentai-inspired newcomers.

However, perhaps the most interesting news regarding the film came not from these new visuals, but rather a new plot summary recently added to the film’s official Japanese website.

As relayed by noted translator Todd Blankenship, the summary begins by exclaiming, “In the past, Goku destroyed the evil ‘Red Ribbon Army’ organization. But their will lived on!!”

“Now that they’ve revived, the RR create the new androids ‘Gamma 1’ and ‘Gamma 2’ and begin their revenge,” it continues. “Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!!”

“Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to the base,” the summary adds. “There he joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!!”

“Where shall this death-match lead?!” it ultimately exclaims. “And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

What follows is pure speculation on behalf of this article’s author, but a Red Ribbon Army-created ‘ultimate evil’ weapon with a specific grudge against Gohan?

In light of both the series’ habit of re-introducing fan-favorite villains into the Super continuity – as was the case in some form or another with Frieza, Android 17, and Broly – and the brief glimpses flashed in past trailers of a Z-Warrior-analyzing machine (not to mention the finned-heads of Gamma 1 and 2), this vague description of DBS:SH’s villain seems to hint at the revival of Red Ribbon Army founder Dr. Gero’s ultimate creation: Cell.

What do you make of DBS:SH’s latest news? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

